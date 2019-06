Kia has released teaser sketches of an all-new compact SUV amd the restyled K7 model for 2020 – the Cadenza in NA markets.

The compact SUV – dubbed Tusker – should be launched within this year, and shows similarities with the SP and SP Signature concept cars.

The restyled Cadenza features a more aggressive look with a pronounced grille, a lower air intake, and full-width taillights at the rear.

(Source: Kia)