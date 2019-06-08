Karma Automotive appoints new VP of Global Design and Architecture

Karma Automotive has announced the appointment of Andreas Thurner to the newly-created role of Vice President of Global Design and Architecture, leading the new business unit named Karma Design.

The newly established Karma Design is set to drive the company’s design identity and syndicate its styling services. Thurner reports directly to Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou.

The new business unit will also be offering design services for other automotive companies, luxury lifestyle design services beyond automotive, and in-house luxury styling and developing and guarding Karma’s unique design language.

From the official Press Release:

Official Statements

“Andreas’ considerable luxury design experience and proven leadership directing our SC1 Vision car, a bold signpost of our future direction, makes him the right person to lead Karma Design and play a critical role in laying the foundation for a sustainable and long-term future,” says Zhou.

By offering its styling and design expertise to others, Zhou says Karma will become more diversified and open to new market opportunities beyond the traditional automotive model which focuses purely on design, manufacturing and retail.

“Karma is creating a new business model – not just automotive and not just technology – but a combination that will maximize value with diversification,” he adds.

Given that the company’s 2020 Revero GT is ready for dealer showrooms later this year, Karma Design’s initial focus will be to advance the design of an all-new fully-electrified global platform in 2021.

The new architecture is previewed by Karma’s SC1 Vision concept, an expression of Karma’s future technical direction, a future state that’s still based on stunning design proportions. The company’s new full-BEV program will spawn a variety of new models in rapid succession and is intended to provide a long-term sustainable foundation for the company.

“I am excited to lead an outstanding design team and work in close collaboration with an equally talented engineering team, as our entire organization faces the greatest opportunity Karma has ever had — the design of an entirely new global electric luxury platform inspired by California, and its lifestyle,” says Thurner.

“Karma’s hallmark will always be breathtaking design, world-class craftsmanship and personalized customization that enables every car to the special unique,” he adds. “However, Karma has an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move our company forward in new and exciting directions that will deliver premium luxury mobility options to discerning customers across the U.S. and eventually around the world.”

About Andreas Thurner

Thurner was schooled in Germany at the University, Hochschule für Gestaltung‘, in Pforzheim, where he earned a diploma in Transportation Design.

Thurner arrived at Karma in 2016 as exterior design lead after leading Advanced Design for interior and exterior and Design Innovation Management for the BMW Group.

He also served as concept exterior designer and led exterior design projects at Rolls-Royce Motorcars where among other styling accomplishments he designed the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost Series II, and the Rolls-Royce Dawn, a vehicle that some have described as the “sexiest Rolls-Royce ever built.”

(Source: Karma Automotive)