Motorcycles, New Designers 14 Jun 2019
Husqvarna Alpha Trike Concept

The Alpha Trike is a project of a futuristic three-wheels vehicle based on a flexible structure that allows different driving modes.



The goal of the project was to adopt a new, modular approach to motorcycle design, combining it with the design DNA of the Husqvarna brand.

The main feature of the Alpha Trike is its frame, designed with a pivot system that enables the bike to provide different driving modes: a Sport mode and Urban mode.

In the Sport mode, the aggressive lean-in posture enables the driver to drive “attacking” the road.

The lightweight silhouette changes its mode from Sport to Urban for a laid-back and relaxing ride. The steering in Urban mode is through a joystick.

The concept is capable of extreme leaning, giving the rider the same experience of a sports morotcycles, and at the same time the frame along with the three-wheels layout ensure security and stability of the vehicle.

About the Designer

Ethihas is a transportation design student attending the ‘Automotive Design & Research’ program at Mantra Academy, Bangalore. He is passionate about visual arts pertaining to the future of mobility and loves designing motorcycles.

(Image Courtesy: Mantra Academy for Car Body Design)

