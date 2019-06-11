Gordon Murray previews the T.50 supercar, F1’s spiritual successor

Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed the first details on the T.50, a supercar in advanced stage of development that will be launched in 2022 in a limited edition of 100 units.

Gordon Murray Automotive, sister-business of company Gordon Murray Design, has announced details of its first vehicle – the T.50 supercar. Conceived as the spiritual successor to the Murray-devised McLaren F1, “the T.50 will be the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever built.”

The development of T.50 is at an advanced stage, with full production and customer deliveries set to commence in early 2022 with a limited run of just 100 cars.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE, Chairman of Gordon Murray Group, said: “An unflinching dedication to lightweighting, highly-advanced active aerodynamics and world-leading standards of advanced engineering will ensure the T.50 rewrites the supercar rulebook. Our experienced team is applying the same uncompromising approach to design and engineering that shaped every facet of the F1, and they are able to deliver substantial improvements over that car in every meaningful way.”

The engineering planning, plus all interior and exterior styling of the new vehicle has been carried out by Gordon Murray Design.

It will be manufactured in the UK by Gordon Murray Automotive – a new company first announced in late 2017 at the One Formula exhibition. The event celebrated 50 years of Murray’s career in motorsport and automotive design and engineering, plus it previewed plans to build a limited-run supercar – the T.50. Every race or road car penned by Murray so far has featured a ‘T’ designation; and the T.50 will be the 50th in a highly illustrious line.

The T.50 breaks from performance-car convention, just as the F1 did in 1992. It weighs significantly less than any other current supercar. It has the most advanced aerodynamics of any road car, and it relies on design and engineering excellence to deliver the purest, most driver-focused performance and dynamics of any road car since the F1.

It will be powered by a compact and light, naturally-aspirated, all-new V12 engine. The unit will be capable of an extraordinary 12,100rpm – unparalleled in a V12 road car – and 650hp to deliver unmatched power-to-weight.

Murray says: “I have absolutely no interest in chasing records for top speed or acceleration. Our focus is instead on delivering the purest, most rewarding driving experience of any supercar ever built – but, rest assured, it will be quick.”

The T.50 adopts the same, iconic three-seat format that Murray pioneered for the F1, with the driver benefitting from a central ‘jet-fighter-style’ driving position.

The new car builds on the F1’s highly-advanced aerodynamics, taking Murray’s ground-effect innovations to an all-new level with intelligent management of underbody airflow coupled with a 400mm fan at the rear.

The fan actively controls underbody airflow – a feature Murray famously premiered on the Brabham BT46B Formula One ‘Fan Car’. This approach allows the upper surfaces of the car to retain purity and beauty, eschewing the exaggerated scoops and spoilers familiar in the segment and equipping the T.50 with the most advanced aerodynamics of any road car.

All engineering, design and styling of the T.50 is by Gordon Murray Design and the car will be manufactured by Gordon Murray Automotive at a new, purpose-built facility in Surrey, UK. Furthermore, all major components will be bespoke and UK-sourced, including the powertrain, body and chassis. This will be a true British supercar.

The T.50 will be priced in excess of £2 million before taxes.

Technical Specifications

General Body type Two doors, three seats, Grand Tourer Supercar Engine Cosworth-GMA 3.9l 65° V12 N/A twin-cam Weight 980kg Length 4,380mm Width 1,850mm

Motor and transmission Type Naturally aspirated V12 Displacement 3,980cc Layout Rear mid-engine Maximum power 650hp Maximum torque 450Nm Valves Four valves per cylinder Fuel system Petrol pfi aluminium fuel tank Maximum engine revs 12,100rpm Engine details / overview Dry sump lubrication Variable valve timing Highest-revving road car engine (no flywheel / lightweight clutch) Structural chassis member Ram-air induction system Cutting-edge materials and coatings All light alloy (including magnesium and titanium) Transmission Bespoke lightweight six-speed transmission Light alloy casing Limited-slip differential Lightweight clutch Gun-drilled drive shafts

Chassis and body Drive type Rear-wheel drive Chassis Primary structure handmade sandwich-panel carbon monocoque, including semi-structural powertrain utilising high-modulus adhesive Body Carbon composite panels Occupant architecture Central driving position – three seats

Suspension and brakes Front suspension Rod / operated rising rate; double wishbone; anti-roll bar Rear suspension Rod / operated rising rate; double wishbone – inclined shear axis; powertrain mass damper Brakes Carbon-ceramic discs Aluminium floating disc bells Monobloc light alloy calipers Low boost assist / ABS

Steering LSPA rack and pinion

Wheels Forged light alloy

Aerodynamics Active ground-effect with full-width diffuser and fan-assisted underbody airflow – brake balance foil

