Ferrari reveals P80/C and SP3JC one-off models

Special Cars 18 Jun 2019

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 Ferrari will debut the P80/C and SP3JC one-off models, which will be taking part in the Supercar Runs up the Goodwood hill climb.



Ferrari P80/C

Ferrari P80C

Based on a Ferrari 488 GT3 car, the P80/C had the longest development time of any Ferrari one-off made to date. The decision was made to use the 488 GT3 chassis as a basis, not only for its performance, but also for its longer wheelbase (+50 mm compared to the 488 GTB) which allowed more creative freedom.

Ferrari P80C Interior Design

Ferrari SP3JC

Ferrari SP3JC Exterior Design

The SP3JC is based on the chassis and the running gear of a Ferrari F12tdf. The sole one-off car to be commissioned on this limited-series special, the SP3JC aims at representing a pure expression of open-air motoring, harking back to Ferrari’s epic V12- engined spiders of the 1950s and ’60s.

Ferrari SP3JC Exterior Design

A number of former Ferrari Formula One cars will also be coming to Goodwood, paying homage to the legendary Michael Schumacher. All of the F1 cars that will be at the event are cars from Schumacher’s reign in Formula One.

Ferrari Monza SP2

The Monza SP2, another Ferrari Special Projects car, first revealed in 2018, will also be making its dynamic debut at Goodwood.

As well as the FXX-K Evo, the current range of Ferrari models will also be present, which includes the Ferrari Portofino, 488 Pista, 812 Superfast and GTC4 Lusso models. A 488 Challenge car, the same as those being used in the new Ferrari Challenge UK series, will also be in attendance.

(Source: Ferrari)

