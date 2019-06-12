Ferrari Aliante Barchetta Concept

The author of the project is Daniel Soriano, currently working as Concept Surface Designer at Volvo. He explains “Since most modern cars nowadays are souless machines with more similarities to an electrodomestic than to an actual car, I wanted to create an homage to the old school generations of super cars.
“Today seems like it is all about figures: to a true petrolhead things that make a car great can not be measured or quantified, so I wanted to make something pure, light and simple.”
The concept is based on the Ferrari Aliante project done by Daniel Soriano himself, Arun Kumar and Magnus Grettve at IED in 2011 and presented at the Ferrari World Design Contest.
After seven years Daniel decided to update it as a personal challenge to check his evolution and growth as a designer, after professional experiences at Lamborghini, Volvo Cars and Polestar among the others. As a result he decided to redesign and remodel the car from scratch, dubbing it Ferrari Aliante Barchetta.
The concept is powered by a compact, high revving naturally aspirated flat 12 with independent throttle bodies, manual gearbox and has no electronic driving aids.
The structure is a carbon fiber monocoque with integrated seats. The body integrates a number of some active aerodynamic elements including big scoops, spoiler and diffuser and there are no doors, no windows and no roof. “Modern hipsters will hate it.” comments Daniel.
You can check Daniel Soriano's portfolio on Behance and his professional profile on Linkedin.
Technical Specifications
Chassis
- Carbon fibre monocoque with integrated seats and dashboard
- Suspension: fully adjustable Öhlins pushrod system
- Front tires: 295/30 R21
- Rear tires: 355/30 R22
- Front rotors: Carbon-ceramic 420mm
- Rear rotors: Carbon-ceramic 420mm
- Front Calipers: 6 pistons
- Rear Calipers: 4 pistons
- Transmission: Manual 6 speed
- Weight: 875kg
Engine:
- Capacity: 2.9 Liters
- Displacement: Flat 12 cylinder
- Valves: 4 per cyliinder (48 total)
- Rev limiter: 11.000rpm
- Power: 600hp
- Torque: 475Nm
(Image Courtesy: Daniel Soriano for Car Body Design)
