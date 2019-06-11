Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin

IED opened in the summer of 1989 when IED was born from the vision of its founder Francesco Morelli.

In 1991 the site was moved from the original headquarters in Via Bligny to Corso Turati, then to Via Pomba and in 2004 to Via San Quintino 39, where IED is still today, except for the Fashion School, to which an ad hoc space was dedicated in corso Matteotti 11.

To celebrate these 30 years, IED has set up an exhibition at the Turin Museo dell’Automobile (Mauto) that tells the culture of the project, focusing on the automotive, the vocation of Turin and its territory, which IED has been able to interpret making the training in the field of mobility the real strength of the Turin office.

The exhibition will feature twelve models in 1: 1 scale, presented over the years at the Geneva International Motor Show, born as a Master’s thesis project in Transportation Design and designed in partnership with the style centers of companiessuch as Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Cisitalia, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, Pininfarina, Tesla Motors.

Inaugurated on May 29th, the exhibition will be open to the public until September 22nd (Monday 10-14 / Tuesday-Sunday 10-19). Entrance is included in the ticket of the Mauto.

(Source: IED)