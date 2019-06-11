Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin

Design Schools, Exhibitions 11 Jun 2019
Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin

An exhibition titled “Over the future – 30 years of IED in Turin” is running at the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile di Torino (Corso Unità d’Italia, 40) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the design school.



IED opened in the summer of 1989 when IED was born from the vision of its founder Francesco Morelli.

In 1991 the site was moved from the original headquarters in Via Bligny to Corso Turati, then to Via Pomba and in 2004 to Via San Quintino 39, where IED is still today, except for the Fashion School, to which an ad hoc space was dedicated in corso Matteotti 11.

Over the Future IED Exhibition Poster

To celebrate these 30 years, IED has set up an exhibition at the Turin Museo dell’Automobile (Mauto) that tells the culture of the project, focusing on the automotive, the vocation of Turin and its territory, which IED has been able to interpret making the training in the field of mobility the real strength of the Turin office.

2016 IED Shiwa Concept

Above: the 2016 Shiwa Concept

The exhibition will feature twelve models in 1: 1 scale, presented over the years at the Geneva International Motor Show, born as a Master’s thesis project in Transportation Design and designed in partnership with the style centers of companiessuch as Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Cisitalia, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, Pininfarina, Tesla Motors.

Honda Tomo Concept by IED

The 2019 Honda Tomo Concept

Inaugurated on May 29th, the exhibition will be open to the public until September 22nd (Monday 10-14 / Tuesday-Sunday 10-19). Entrance is included in the ticket of the Mauto.

(Source: IED)

Tags

Image Gallery

Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin - Image 3
Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin - Image 4
Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin - Image 1
Turin Mauto Exhibition celebrates 30 years of IED Turin - Image 2

Related Stories

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

Istituto Europeo di Design has revealed the Tomo Concept, a study of a compact hybrid between a coupé and a pickup developed in partnership with Honda Design.
Learn car design online with Car Design Academy

Learn car design online with Car Design Academy

A presentation of the new training offerings from Car Design Academy, the online car design school.
Hyundai Kite Concept by IED: new images and details

Hyundai Kite Concept by IED: new images and details

Turin IED has unveiled new images and details on the Hyundai Kite, the buggy concept developed in collaboration with Hyundai's European Design Center and set to debut at the Geneva Show.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom