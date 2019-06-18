David Woodhouse named VP of Nissan Design America

Nissan has hired David Woodhouse, former design director at Lincoln, to serve as vice president, Nissan Design America (NDA). In this role, Woodhouse will lead all Nissan and Infiniti design activities in North America.

Woodhouse will also serve on the company’s Global Nissan Design Management Committee.

Woodhouse has more than 25 years of global automotive design expertise to his new role at Nissan. Most recently, he served as Lincoln design director at Ford Motor Company.

His career includes time with a number of global premium brands, including Mini, Cadillac, Range Rover and BMW.

“As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Nissan Design America, I am pleased that David Woodhouse will be leading and inspiring our talented team in San Diego,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

“David’s talent, leadership and vision will ensure that NDA shapes an exciting future for the Infiniti and Nissan brands as well as groundbreaking user experience concepts for our customers for years to come.”

(Source: Nissan)