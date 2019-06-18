BMW M8 and M8 Competition: photos and design sketches

BMW has released pictures and details on the new M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible and their Competition model variants.

The design of the M8 models is characterized by a number of dark details, including the kidney grille and the side gills in black chrome, the mirror caps, rear apron inlay and rear spoiler in high-gloss black and an optional Carbon exterior package.

The M8 are powered by V8 engines delivering up to 460 kW/625 hp allowing a 0-100 km/h sprint time ranging from 3.2 to 3.4 seconds.

Set to debut at the BMW Group #NextGen event in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019, the M8 line-up will be launched on the market in September 2019.

(Source: BMW)