Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur

Bentley has released the first images and details on the all-new Flying Spur, featuring a bold design and a combination of limousine luxury and sports sedan performance.

The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s sculptural design language through classic yet muscular proportions.

Among the distinctive features are the unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps – now enhanced by chrome sleeves; new wrap-around rear lamps with ‘B’ motifs; new 22-inch wheel designs; and a retractable ‘Flying B’ mascot that adorns the nose of the new Flying Spur for the first time in modern memory.

Based on an advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48V electronic architecture, the new Flying Spur hosts a number of advanced technologies, including Electronic All-Wheel Steering coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and the Bentlet Dynamic Ride system.

The suspension use new three-chamber air springs which allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporty dynamism.

The new Flying Spur is powered by an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litere, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.

The unit delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.), and enables a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).

The new Flying Spur will available to order from this fall, with customer deliveries expected to begin early 2020.

Exterior Design



With a wheelbase lengthened by 130mm compared to the second generation model, the new Flying Spur now has an increased road presence and stronger, more muscular lines that sweep the full length of the car.

The sculpted surfaces and beautiful power lines are made possible by the use of aluminium superforming.

Bentley has also utilised the latest technologies in aluminium extrusions and castings alongside high-strength steels for the new Flying Spur.

LED matrix headlights are standard on the Flying Spur, with unique cut-crystal effect detailing. A chrome sleeve has been added behind the cut element making them sparkle, even when not lit.

At the rear, wrap-around lamps utilises the familiar ‘B’ graphic and echoes the diamond knurling of the interior air vents. A choice of new 21-inch wheels is offered as standard, as well as the option of two unique 22-inch Mulliner Specifications.

A full size, glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof can be specified. The front panel tilts and slides rearwards over the top of the fixed back panel. Alcantara blinds deploy electrically and are colour-matched to the 15 interior headlining colours.

The Flying B mascot that adorns the bonnet is available for the first time on a modern day Flying Spur.

In Bentley’s Centenary year, the mascot has been restyled and is an evolution of previous designs. Electronically-deployed and illuminated, it is linked to the welcome lighting sequence and keyless entry system as the driver approaches the car.

The new Flying Spur also features a gloss black radiator matrix, with bright chrome surround and vertical vanes that hark back to the iconic 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Flying Spur. The lower matrix can be specified in either black or bright chrome.

Standard paint options for the Flying Spur extend to a class-leading portfolio of 17 Bentley colours, carefully selected to complement the character and lines of the car.

Interior Design

The interior of the all-new Flying Spur features new extremely comfortable seats in 15 hide colours, with Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme across the lower console and fascia.

As well as an extensive list of Single and Dual Veneer wood options, the sedan offers an automotive world-first: three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts.

Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors, emphasising the spacious width of the cabin.

The floating center console houses a customizable 12.3-inch HD touchscreen and new ‘sculptural’ center vents to the front and rear, housing stowage as well as inductive ‘wireless’ charging and two USB sockets for mobile phones.

Another interesting feature is the Bentley Rotating Display: when the engine start button is pressed, the veneer section in the middle of the dashboard rotates to reveal a 12.3-inch touchscreen, displaying three, customisable digital tiles.

The second side of the display reveals three analogue dials showing outside temperature, a compass and a chronometer. A complete digital detox can be selected on the third side, to simply enjoy the seamless wood veneer fascia continuing around the cabin.

The traditional round ‘bullseye’ vents have been replaced in the center of the dashboard with new shaped, precision detailed vents between which sits the Bentley clock. Fine bronze detailing around the clock and switches lift the switchgear to a new level of refinement.

Three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts are used for the first time in a car, inspired by the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 design concept.

New diamond knurling adorns the rotary switches and is also available on the air vents and clock. In order to produce the decorative detail, a new software algorithm had to be invented to work with the complex curves of the ducts.

Crown Cut Walnut is offered as a new wood veneer option, which uses a straight cut process to provide a more modern finish. As well as the popular Dark Fiddleback and Piano Black options, a range of five further veneers are available. Dual veneer finish can also be specified in all veneer types to add an even more bespoke feel to the cabin.

The wing-theme graphic continues around the interior of the cabin doors, creating an elegant colour split and seamless link between the front and rear seats. Mood Lighting is newly available as an option, with the choice of seven colours and varying intensities.

The rear seats provide a luxurious, cosseting travelling environment, with a folding centre armrest and manually deployed centre headrest that stows away when not in use for maximum visibility.

