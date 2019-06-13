Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur

Production Cars 13 Jun 2019
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur

Bentley has released the first images and details on the all-new Flying Spur, featuring a bold design and a combination of limousine luxury and sports sedan performance.



The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s  sculptural design language through classic yet muscular proportions.

New Bentley Flying Spur

Among the distinctive features are the unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps – now enhanced by chrome sleeves; new wrap-around rear lamps with ‘B’ motifs; new 22-inch wheel designs; and a retractable ‘Flying B’ mascot that adorns the nose of the new Flying Spur for the first time in modern memory.

New Bentley Flying Spur

Based on an advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48V electronic architecture, the new Flying Spur hosts a number of advanced technologies, including Electronic All-Wheel Steering coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and the Bentlet Dynamic Ride system.

New Bentley Flying Spur

The suspension use new three-chamber air springs which allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporty dynamism.

New Bentley Flying Spur Interior

The new Flying Spur is powered by  an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litere, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.

New Bentley Flying Spur Interior

The unit delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.), and enables a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).

The new Flying Spur will available to order from this fall, with customer deliveries expected to begin early 2020.

Exterior Design

With a wheelbase lengthened by 130mm compared to the second generation model, the new Flying Spur now has an increased road presence and stronger, more muscular lines that sweep the full length of the car.

New Bentley Flying Spur

The sculpted surfaces and beautiful power lines are made possible by the use of aluminium superforming.

Bentley has also utilised the latest technologies in aluminium extrusions and castings alongside high-strength steels for the new Flying Spur.

New Bentley Flying Spur Headlight

LED matrix headlights are standard on the Flying Spur, with unique cut-crystal effect detailing. A chrome sleeve has been added behind the cut element making them sparkle, even when not lit.

New Bentley Flying Spur

At the rear, wrap-around lamps utilises the familiar ‘B’ graphic and echoes the diamond knurling of the interior air vents. A choice of new 21-inch wheels is offered as standard, as well as the option of two unique 22-inch Mulliner Specifications.

A full size, glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof can be specified. The front panel tilts and slides rearwards over the top of the fixed back panel. Alcantara blinds deploy electrically and are colour-matched to the 15 interior headlining colours.

New Bentley Flying Spur Retractable Flying B Mascot

The Flying B mascot that adorns the bonnet is available for the first time on a modern day Flying Spur.

In Bentley’s Centenary year, the mascot has been restyled  and is an evolution of previous designs. Electronically-deployed and illuminated, it is linked to the welcome lighting sequence and keyless entry system as the driver approaches the car.

The new Flying Spur also features a gloss black radiator matrix, with bright chrome surround and vertical vanes that hark back to the iconic 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Flying Spur. The lower matrix can be specified in either black or bright chrome.

Standard paint options for the Flying Spur extend to a class-leading portfolio of 17 Bentley colours, carefully selected to complement the character and lines of the car.

Interior Design

The interior of the all-new Flying Spur features new extremely comfortable seats in 15 hide colours, with Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme across the lower console and fascia.

New Bentley Flying Spur Interior

As well as an extensive list of Single and Dual Veneer wood options, the sedan offers an automotive world-first: three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts.

New Bentley Flying Spur Interior 3D Leather door panel insert

Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors, emphasising the spacious width of the cabin.

New Bentley Flying Spur Interior

The floating center console houses a customizable 12.3-inch HD touchscreen and new  ‘sculptural’ center vents to the front and rear, housing stowage as well as inductive ‘wireless’ charging and two USB sockets for mobile phones.

Another interesting feature is the Bentley Rotating Display: when the engine start button is pressed, the veneer section in the middle of the dashboard rotates to reveal a 12.3-inch touchscreen, displaying three, customisable digital tiles.

The second side of the display reveals three analogue dials showing outside temperature, a compass and a chronometer. A complete digital detox can be selected on the third side, to simply enjoy the seamless wood veneer fascia continuing around the cabin.

The traditional round ‘bullseye’ vents have been replaced in the center of the dashboard with new shaped, precision detailed vents between which sits the Bentley clock. Fine bronze detailing around the clock and switches lift the switchgear to a new level of refinement.

Three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts are used for the first time in a car, inspired by the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 design concept.

New diamond knurling adorns the rotary switches and is also available on the air vents and clock. In order to produce the decorative detail, a new software algorithm had to be invented to work with the complex curves of the ducts.

Crown Cut Walnut is offered as a new wood veneer option, which uses a straight cut process to provide a more modern finish. As well as the popular Dark Fiddleback and Piano Black options, a range of five further veneers are available. Dual veneer finish can also be specified in all veneer types to add an even more bespoke feel to the cabin.

The wing-theme graphic continues around the interior of the cabin doors, creating an elegant colour split and seamless link between the front and rear seats. Mood Lighting is newly available as an option, with the choice of seven colours and varying intensities.

The rear seats provide a luxurious, cosseting travelling environment, with a folding centre armrest and manually deployed centre headrest that stows away when not in use for maximum visibility.

(Source: Bentley)

Tags

Image Gallery

Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 17
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 4
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 12
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 2
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 6
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 16
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 3
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 9
Bentley reveals third-generation Flying Spur - Image 13

Related Stories

Bentley and RCA envision the future of British Luxury

Bentley and RCA envision the future of British Luxury

Design students from the Royal College of Arts' Intelligent Mobility programme in collaboration with Bentley have developed concepts that explore the idea of British luxury for the year 2050.
Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur

At the 2013 Geneva Motor Show Bentley will present the new Flying Spur, the fastest four-door model in the brand's history, featuring a new, more dynamic design.
Ferrari reveals the 1,000 hp SF90 Stradale

Ferrari reveals the 1,000 hp SF90 Stradale

The SF90 marks a paradigm shift for Ferrari: it is its most powerful production model ever, and the first to be equipped with a 4WD system and a Plug-in Hybrid powertrain.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Recent Publications

Free 3D Models

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom