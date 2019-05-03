The restyled MINI Clubman

At the Shanghai Auto Show MINI has presented the restyled Clubman featuring a front end with renewed grille and lights.

The new grille that has a thinner chrome surrounding and extends the horizontal elements to the bottom. A hexagonal mesh pattern is available on the S and SD models.

The headlights are now available with LED illumination for the high and low beams, including a white ring on the outside or as an alternative – with adaptive LED technology, featuring automatic high beams and active corner lighting.

The rear end is characterized by new tail lights, with LED technology and chrome surrounding. The Union Jack design is available as an option.

(Source: MINI)