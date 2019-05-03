The restyled MINI Clubman

At the Shanghai Auto Show MINI has presented the restyled Clubman featuring a front end with renewed grille and lights.



The new grille that has a thinner chrome surrounding and extends the horizontal elements to the bottom. A hexagonal mesh pattern is available on the S and SD models.

2019 MINI Clubman Exterior Design

The headlights are now available with LED illumination for the high and low beams, including a white ring on the outside or as an alternative – with adaptive LED technology, featuring automatic high beams and active corner lighting.

2019 MINI Clubman Exterior Design

The rear end is characterized by new tail lights, with LED technology and chrome surrounding. The Union Jack design is available as an option.

2019 MINI Clubman Tail Light Design Sketch Render

2019 MINI Clubman Rear Tail Lights Design Sketch Render

2019 MINI Clubman Wheel Design Sketch

2019 MINI Clubman Wheel Design Sketch

2019 MINI Clubman Exterior Design

2019 MINI Clubman Exterior Design

2019 MINI Clubman Exterior Design

(Source: MINI)

