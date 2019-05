Škoda has previewed the revised Superb flagship which makes its debut this month.

The restyled sedan features clean-cut front headlights, fog lights with a new trimas well as a new radiator grille.

The brand’s flaghip has a long history that begines back in 1934. The model name made its comeback in 2001, after a break more than 50-years long.

In April 2017, the third generation of ŠKODA’s flagship model surpassed the mark of one million cars produced.

(Source: Škoda)