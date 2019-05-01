SAIC Design Challenge 2019: “Intelligent Frontier 2030”

The seventh edition of the SAIC Design Challenge, open to design students form China and Europe, tasking them to envision an intelligent connected vehicle for the future.



This year’s theme is based on a future where emerging technology such as 5G and intelligent driving systems are expected to underpin future mobility.

 

Above and below: the winning entry of the 2018 Edition (European Region)

Under ‘Intelligent Frontier 2030’, students can bring their imagination to life with scale-model concept cars that will exist in a hyper-connected urban environment in 2030 and beyond.

The deadline for submission is June 6th, 2019. Up to 6 winners from the European Region will have the opportunity to experience a 2 month placement and develop their proposal in one of the two UK-based studios – Advanced London and Advanced Birmingham – which support the design and development of the future of mobility for the Roewe and MG brands.

For more information check the official contest website.

From the official Press Release:

Trym Abrahamsen, the European winner of the 2018 Edition, with his MG Bris Concept

Trym Abrahamsen, 2018’s European award winner, said: “The SAIC design challenge has been a game-changer for me. The opportunity to be part of a studio environment over the course of a summer, together with great follow up by professional designers has taken my skills to a new level. It has also been cool to try different technologies like VR in to the design process, seeing what skills are needed for the designers of tomorrow.

“Winning the competition has really opened a lot of doors for me. You get in touch with many people from the industry and the tools to get your automotive design career going. The icing on the cake was of course going to the Shanghai studio seeing the physical mock-up of my alias model, something you cannot get from any other competition. As a student, I would really embrace this opportunity to take a first step into the professional world.”

The competition was officially launched at London’s Royal College of Art (RCA) in the presence of Vice President of SAIC Design, Shao Jingfeng, alongside Design Director of SAIC Design Europe, Carl Gotham, and Dale Harrow, Chair and Director – Intelligent Mobility at the RCA.

Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advance Europe, said: “MG is undergoing a tremendous transformation as it embarks upon a long-term growth strategy. Our two design studios in the UK employ 40 designers and this year’s competition enables our experienced team to mentor and connect with the up-and-coming future creatives who will be designing our range of MG products in the future. This is an opportunity for students to express their imagination and we are looking forward to judging each interpretation of their future MG designs.”

This year, up to six shortlisted finalists will be selected to spend two months at one of the SAIC Design’s European Advanced Design Studios to refine their proposals under the guidance of the established full-time designers. Their digital based models and animations will then be judged at the Europe Region Awards Ceremony in September.

Students have until the 6th of June to submit their entries. For further information and how to enter, visit: www.saicmotor.co.uk/saicdesignchallenge.

(Source: SAIC)

