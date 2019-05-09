FCA US Drive for Design Contest 2019: the winners

FCA has announced the results of its US Drive for Design Contest. The winners are students from Florida, Washington and Michigan.

The jury panel of the FCA US Drive for Design Contest reviewed the entries received from U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 who were challenged to design the ultimate status vehicle using any FCA brand and selected three winners based on their innovative, forward-thinking sketches.

The three student winners of the 2019 Drive for Design competition are:

First place – Maximillian Cooper , Design and Architecture Senior High, Miami, Florida

, Design and Architecture Senior High, Miami, Florida Second place – Mason Ross , Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien, Washington

, Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien, Washington Third place – Vincent Piaskowski, Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Birmingham, Michigan

All three students will receive an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the FCA US Product Design studios in Auburn Hills, Michigan, plus one-on-one time with leading automotive designers.

Each will also receive a scholarship to attend the Precollege Summer Experience Transportation Design program at the College for Creative Studies.

The summer program curriculum includes the fundamentals of gestural sketching, perspective for both interior and exterior automotive concepts and how to translate designs into 3D models.

Additionally, Drive for Design winners receive their awards on Friday, June 14 at EyesOn Design’s “Vision Honored” Black Tie Gala and Silent Auction and will serve as junior judges at the prestigious EyesOn Design Car Show, held every Father’s Day weekend at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.

“We are always impressed by the next generation of talent that competes in the annual Drive for Design contest, but this year our expectations were vastly surpassed based on the level of comprehensive art work submitted. And, similar to a real-world sketch review, after much debate, the winning designs came down to the aesthetic details,” said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA – North America.

“Even though it’s a growing field, automotive design can often be overlooked by students entering the workforce, so our goal with this competition is to change that perspective and encourage promising talent to pursue opportunities where they could design the vehicles of the future.”

(Source: FCA)