FCA US Drive for Design Contest 2019: the winners

FCA has announced the results of its US Drive for Design Contest. The winners are students from Florida, Washington and Michigan.



The jury panel of the FCA US Drive for Design Contest reviewed the entries received from U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 who were challenged to design the ultimate status vehicle using any FCA brand and selected three winners based on their innovative, forward-thinking sketches.

Alfa Romeo Serpente by Maximillian Cooper

The three student winners of the 2019 Drive for Design competition are:

  • First place – Maximillian Cooper, Design and Architecture Senior High, Miami, Florida
  • Second place – Mason Ross, Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien, Washington
  • Third place – Vincent Piaskowski, Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Birmingham, Michigan

All three students will receive an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the FCA US Product Design studios in Auburn Hills, Michigan, plus one-on-one time with leading automotive designers.

Alfa Romeo Concept by Mason Ross

Each will also receive a scholarship to attend the Precollege Summer Experience Transportation Design program at the College for Creative Studies.

Maserati Pescecane Concept by Vincent Piaskowski

The summer program curriculum includes the fundamentals of gestural sketching, perspective for both interior and exterior automotive concepts and how to translate designs into 3D models.

FCA US 2018 Drive for Design Contest: the winners

FCA US has announced the winners of the 2018 Drive for Design contest. The first three prizes were won by high school students Eduard Cret, Emily Bryson and Jinho So.

Additionally, Drive for Design winners receive their awards on Friday, June 14 at EyesOn Design’s “Vision Honored” Black Tie Gala and Silent Auction and will serve as junior judges at the prestigious EyesOn Design Car Show, held every Father’s Day weekend at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.

“We are always impressed by the next generation of talent that competes in the annual Drive for Design contest, but this year our expectations were vastly surpassed based on the level of comprehensive art work submitted. And, similar to a real-world sketch review, after much debate, the winning designs came down to the aesthetic details,” said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA – North America.

FCA US Drive For Design Contest 2019 Poster

“Even though it’s a growing field, automotive design can often be overlooked by students entering the workforce, so our goal with this competition is to change that perspective and encourage promising talent to pursue opportunities where they could design the vehicles of the future.”

(Source: FCA)

