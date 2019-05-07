Ducati Design Experience: a summer full immersion course by Ducati and IAAD

Automotive Design, Bike Design, Design Schools, Design Workshops, Motorcycles 8 May 2019

IAAD and Ducati have organized the first edition of “Ducati Design Experience“, a full immersion course that will take place from 15 to 26 July 2019.



Course participants will have the opportunity to improve their design skills under the guidance of IAAD teaching staff and key Ducati professionals.

Ducati Design Experience Summer Design Course Poster

The course, taught in English, will take place at IAAD Bologna and Ducati Headquarters.

The program of the twelve days course includes lectures, talks, and live experiences, and offers participants the possibility of being a part of the Ducati Design process.

The course is open to students enrolled at least at the second year of the bachelor degree, alumni and young professionals from Design, Architecture and Marketing/Communication fields.

The enrollment deadline is June 20, 2019. The total cost is 3,000 Euros.

For more information you can visit the course page on IAAD’s website.

(Image Courtesy: Ducati, IAAD for Car Body Design)

 

 

Tags

Related Stories

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has been awarded the "Red Dot Design Award 2019. An official video by Ducati tells the story of its design.
Ford testing 3D virtual reality sketching tool

Ford testing 3D virtual reality sketching tool

The Dearborn-based Ford Design Studio is exploring the use of Gravity Sketch, a 3D virtual reality sketching tool, with the goal of developing more human-centric vehicle designs.
Scholarships for IAAD Bachelor Degree in Transportation Design: The Winners

Scholarships for IAAD Bachelor Degree in Transportation Design: The Winners

IAAD - the Italian University for Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in Transportation Design.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom