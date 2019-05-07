Ducati Design Experience: a summer full immersion course by Ducati and IAAD

IAAD and Ducati have organized the first edition of “Ducati Design Experience“, a full immersion course that will take place from 15 to 26 July 2019.

Course participants will have the opportunity to improve their design skills under the guidance of IAAD teaching staff and key Ducati professionals.

The course, taught in English, will take place at IAAD Bologna and Ducati Headquarters.

The program of the twelve days course includes lectures, talks, and live experiences, and offers participants the possibility of being a part of the Ducati Design process.

The course is open to students enrolled at least at the second year of the bachelor degree, alumni and young professionals from Design, Architecture and Marketing/Communication fields.

The enrollment deadline is June 20, 2019. The total cost is 3,000 Euros.

For more information you can visit the course page on IAAD’s website.

(Image Courtesy: Ducati, IAAD for Car Body Design)