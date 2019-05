The new four-door car, anticipated by the 2018 M8 Gran Coupe Concept, will make its debut in June and will be launched in 2020.

The four-door version of the current 8 Series Coupe features a longer wheelbase and a fastback rear end. The car is based in the CLAR modular platform introduced with the 7 Series in 2016.

The new model will compete against cars such as the Audi A7 Sportback, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz CLS, Porsche Panamera.

(Source: BMW)