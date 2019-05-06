Aston Martin Vantage AMR

The limited edition Vantage AMR aims at offering the ultimate driving experience thanks to a lightweight design and a manual transmission.

Like the standard model, the Vantage AMR is powered by the 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is set low and as far back in the chassis as possible for optimal center-of-gravity and a close to 50:50 weight distribution.

The unit develops 510PS at 6000rpm and 625Nm from 2000-5000rpm, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds. As with the existing Vantage model, top speed is met at 195 mph .

One of the main features is the motorsport-inspired 7-speed transmission developed by Graziano, featuring a ‘dog-leg’ first gear and controlled through the hand-stitched leather-clad gearstick.

Second to seventh gears – those that will be used most frequently when on the move – are positioned in a traditional double H-pattern configuration. The transmission is coupled to a limited-slip differential.

Removing the automatic transmission and including carbon ceramic brakes as standard not only creates a purer driver experience, but also contributes to the overall weight savings of 95kg.

Vantage AMR’s manual transmission also features AMSHIFT. The system, which is driver selectable, uses clutch, gear position and prop shaft sensors, together with finely-tuned engine management program to mimic the technique of heel-and-toe downshifts; the act of blipping the throttle while braking and changing gear to allow smoother deceleration and cornering as a result. AMSHIFT also offers the capability of full-throttle upshifts for maximum smoothness and minimal interruption in acceleration.

Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications. Priced at £164,995 in the UK, €209,995 in Germany and $204,995 in the USA, this package is available on a first-come-first-serve basis to customers worldwide.(Source: Aston Martin)

