Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept

Concept Cars 3 Apr 2019

At Auto Shanghai 2019 Volkswagen will unveil the latest member of the I.D: family, previewing the lines of the zero-emission, production SUV set to be launched in 2021.



Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Design Sketch Render

Like the five concepts in the ID. family (compact ID., the ID. CROZZ, the ID. BUZZ, the ID. VIZZION and the ID. BUGGY), the latest member of the fully electric line-up is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

Volkswagen ID. Concept Model Family Design Sketch Render

Among the features of the ID. Roomzz is a vehicle interior characterized -as its name suggests – by a high degree of variability, with new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light.

The car is equipped with the IQ.DRIVE systems, including the ID. Pilot mode, in which the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).

Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Headlight Design Sketch Render

“The I.D. ROOMZZ1) shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.

The car gives indications on the production SUV that will be launched in 2021, starting from the Chinese market.

It will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Auto Shanghai Show (April 16th to April 24th 2019).

(Source: Volkswagen)

Tags

Image Gallery

Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept - Image 3
Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept - Image 2
Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept - Image 4
Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept - Image 1

Related Stories

Volkswagen teases Buggy concept inspired by the 1960s-1970s

Volkswagen teases Buggy concept inspired by the 1960s-1970s

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show Volkswagen will present an electric buggy concept car inspired from popular American dune buggies of the past.
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design

Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design

Desert Storm is a virtual concept of an extreme off-road designed by Epta Design for a possible limited production.
Imagine by Kia Concept: the design

Imagine by Kia Concept: the design

The official design story of the Imagine by KIa Concept, the full-electric four door sedan presented by the Korean brand at the recent Geneva Show.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom