Volkswagen teases ID. ROOMZZ Concept

At Auto Shanghai 2019 Volkswagen will unveil the latest member of the I.D: family, previewing the lines of the zero-emission, production SUV set to be launched in 2021.

Like the five concepts in the ID. family (compact ID., the ID. CROZZ, the ID. BUZZ, the ID. VIZZION and the ID. BUGGY), the latest member of the fully electric line-up is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

Among the features of the ID. Roomzz is a vehicle interior characterized -as its name suggests – by a high degree of variability, with new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light.

The car is equipped with the IQ.DRIVE systems, including the ID. Pilot mode, in which the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).

“The I.D. ROOMZZ1) shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.

The car gives indications on the production SUV that will be launched in 2021, starting from the Chinese market.

It will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Auto Shanghai Show (April 16th to April 24th 2019).

(Source: Volkswagen)