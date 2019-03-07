Rhino “Marine Design & Engineering” Meeting (Barcelona, May 8, 2019)

The event will take place in Barcelona on May 8, 2019, and is targeted to naval architects, engineers, yacht designers, 3D modelers and software.

Rhino “Marine Design & Engineering” Meeting is an event organized by McNeel in collaboration with the Facultat de Nàutica UPC, and Colegio Oficial de Ingenieros Navales y Oceánicos.

During the event international industry experts will present their latest projects and their state-of-the-art CAD/CAM/CAE/VR toolsets.

Among the keynote speakers are Steve Baer (Robert McNeel & Associates), Menno Deij – van Rijswijk (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands – MARIN), Iuliu Prepelita (Seanaptic Ltd.), Liam Woolley (Pivot / Goldfish), Gerard Petersen (RhinoCentre NL), Stéphane DARDEL (NDAR / Orca3D / ExpressMarine), Matthieu Arnold (Ship-ST), Ramón Cárceles (VisualARQ by Asuni), Dariusz Sawicki (Prometso), Javi Ferrín and Adriá Fradera (De Antonio Yachts).

The event will be hosted in Barcelona, at the historic Facultat de Náutica at Pla de Palau,

Presentation will feature live software demonstrations from solution providers in hull design and fairing, parametric engineering, CFD, piping, virtual and augmented reality, visualization, product configurators, and much more.

Confirmed exhibitors are icreatia, Mindesk, NDAR, Seanaptic Ltd UK, ShapeDiver, Ship-ST, VARJO, Orca3D, ExpressMarine, Packhunt.io, Maverick Render and VisualARQ.

Rhino users will have the opportunity of meeting the McNeel staff and learn more about the new functionalities in Rhino WIP (Sub-D, Cycles, QuadMesh, Voxels) and Rhino’s royalty-free developer tools, Frameworks and Ecosystem (RhinoCommon, Rhino Inside, Rhino Compute, RhinoVR, YAK, Grasshopper, food4Rhino).

