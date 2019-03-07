Rhino “Marine Design & Engineering” Meeting (Barcelona, May 8, 2019)

Boat and Yacht Design, Conferences, Hardware and Software News, Industrial Design News 26 Apr 2019

The event will take place in Barcelona on May 8, 2019, and is targeted to naval architects, engineers, yacht designers, 3D modelers and software.



Rhino “Marine Design & Engineering” Meeting is an event organized by McNeel in collaboration with the Facultat de Nàutica UPC, and Colegio Oficial de Ingenieros Navales y Oceánicos.

Rhino Marine Design and Engineering Meeting 2019

During the event international industry experts will present their latest projects and their state-of-the-art CAD/CAM/CAE/VR toolsets.

Among the keynote speakers are Steve Baer (Robert McNeel & Associates), Menno Deij – van Rijswijk (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands – MARIN), Iuliu Prepelita (Seanaptic Ltd.), Liam Woolley (Pivot / Goldfish), Gerard Petersen (RhinoCentre NL), Stéphane DARDEL (NDAR / Orca3D / ExpressMarine), Matthieu Arnold (Ship-ST), Ramón Cárceles (VisualARQ by Asuni), Dariusz Sawicki (Prometso), Javi Ferrín and Adriá Fradera (De Antonio Yachts).

Keynote speakers include:

The event will be hosted in Barcelona, at the historic Facultat de Náutica at Pla de Palau,

Presentation will feature live software demonstrations from solution providers in hull design and fairing, parametric engineering, CFD, piping, virtual and augmented reality, visualization, product configurators, and much more.

Confirmed exhibitors are icreatia, Mindesk, NDAR, Seanaptic Ltd UK, ShapeDiver, Ship-ST, VARJO, Orca3D, ExpressMarine, Packhunt.io, Maverick Render and VisualARQ.

Rhino users will have the opportunity of meeting the McNeel staff and learn more about the new functionalities in Rhino WIP (Sub-D, Cycles, QuadMesh, Voxels) and Rhino’s royalty-free developer tools, Frameworks and Ecosystem (RhinoCommon, Rhino Inside, Rhino Compute, RhinoVR, YAK, Grasshopper, food4Rhino).

For more information on the event you can check the official event page.

 

(Source: McNeel/Rhino3d.com)

Tags

Related Stories

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has been awarded the "Red Dot Design Award 2019. An official video by Ducati tells the story of its design.
Ford testing 3D virtual reality sketching tool

Ford testing 3D virtual reality sketching tool

The Dearborn-based Ford Design Studio is exploring the use of Gravity Sketch, a 3D virtual reality sketching tool, with the goal of developing more human-centric vehicle designs.
Luigi Memola launches new Rhino 3D Workshop

Luigi Memola launches new Rhino 3D Workshop

Concept designer Luigi Memola has launched a new 3D modeling workshop in which he will share his workflow for 3D modeling using Rhinoceros.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom