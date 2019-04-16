Renault opens Design Center in Shanghai

Automotive Design 16 Apr 2019
Renault has announced the opening of a new Design Center in Shanghai, which will focus on the development of connected, innovative and electric mobility solutions.



The new facility is Renault’s seventh design center worldwide, joining the design centers already present in France, Romania, South Korea, Brazil and India.

The new Renault Design Center Shanghai will imagine and design future Renault models directly addressing the expectations of Chinese customers.

Laurens van den Acker, Executive Vice President, Corporate Design, explains: “Our new design studio in Shanghai fully supports Groupe Renault’s strategy to win over new customers in China. We plan to hire some 20 local designers in the coming months. These talents will help us to anticipate the expectations of Chinese customers. Renault Design Center Shanghai will play a major role in the design of future local products. It will also contribute to global Groupe Renault projects.”

Renault’s design center in Shanghai will cover all automotive design sectors, including exterior and interior design, colors and materials, UX design and UI design.

Based in the center of Shanghai and drawing on the city’s creative momentum, the designers will explore the latest trends with a view to responding to the expectations of Chinese customers both in terms of styling and technological innovation.

The designers at the Shanghai center, like those at the group’s other design centers, will be able to participate in in-house styling competitions organized for all Groupe Renault projects. All the studies for future projects will benefit from a multicultural and creative approach thanks to the 32 nationalities present at the Design Department.

The new design center in Shanghai will support Groupe Renault’s expansion strategy in China. The world’s number-one car market since 2009 and Groupe Renault’s fourth-largest market in 2018, China is one of the key pillars of the Drive the Future strategic plan.

In the video above Anthony LO, Groupe Renault’s Vice President, Exterior Design, and Yafei ZHAO, Head of Renault Design Center Shanghai, present the new facility.

(Source: Renault)

