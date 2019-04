NIO Inc, the brand launched in late 2016, will bring at Auto Shanghai 2019 its entire family of vehicles plus the new ET7 Concept, previewing an upcoming electric sedan model.

In addition to the ET7 Concept shown in the teaser image, on display will be the EP9 supercar – which in 2017 set the lap record for an electric vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife; the NIO EVE vision car; the ES8 flagship SUV, and the long-range ES6 electric SUV launched back in December 2018.

(Source: NIO)