The seven-seat all-terrain concept car presented at the Shanghai Auto Show demonstrates possible vehicles based on the GLA platform.

The Concept GLB is focused on spaciousness and robustness. It measures 4634 mm in length, 1890 mm in width and 1900 mm in height and thanks to the 2829 mm wheelbase it can transport up to seven occupants.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

The Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB showcases muscular proportions combined with clear, surface-accentuated contour with reduced lines and precise “joints”.

The upright front section with its MULTIBEAM LED headlamps is clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at the front and rear.

The long wheelbase and the functional greenhouse are the decisive factors providing generous spaciousness for up to seven occupants.

The muscular and sensuously contoured vehicle shoulder dominates the side view, an effect reinforced by the rising waistline. The contiguous doors improve ease of access and keep the door apertures free of soiling. All-round protective claddings divide the overall proportions and emphasize the vehicle’s off-road character.

The harmonious color concept has exterior paintwork in designo cashmere white magno with high-gloss black mounted parts (e.g. the claddings or integrated roof box) as a contrast, plus discreet orange highlights in the radiator grille and as lettering on the outside mirror housings.

The chrome underguard at the front with integral air inlets in a stainless steel look emphasises the off-road qualities. The rear underguard echoes this theme, creating a balanced overall picture.

Extra show car elements: equipped for expeditions

With a series of distinctive extra elements the concept vehicle exhibits a particularly robust character. At the front and rear, two shrouds emerge from the roof frame and accommodate LED spotlights acting as ambient lighting and orientation aids when driving off-road.

The black roof rails end in a curve at the front and rear. A roof box is mounted on the rear area. The rough-treaded off-road tyres are on robust 17-inch wheels in a bicolour design.

Interior Design



The GLB has a special leather features and special trim elements. And for the first time in a compact model by Mercedes-Benz, a third seat row with two additional single seats that can be recessed flush into the load compartment floor to increase load capacity.

These seats are far more than emergency seats, and offer comfortable seating for two medium-sized occupants.

The backrest of the middle seat row is 40:20:40 split-folding, and can be folded down to create a level load surface.

The seat surfaces have a 40:60 division. The second seat row is fore-and-aft adjustable by 140 mm – by 90 mm to the front to increase luggage space or legroom for occupants right in the rear, and by 50 mm to the rear if particularly generous legroom is required in a five-seat configuration. Eight-stage seat backrest inclination adjustment in the second seat row also facilitates adaptation according to the current space or comfort requirements.

To facilitate access to the third seat row, the seats in the second row have an Easy-Entry function: when the unlocking lever on the top outer edge of the backrest is operated, the backrest folds forward and the entire seat can be pushed forward. A total of four child seats can be attached in the second and third seat rows.

The seats, fittings and door panels are partially lined in nappa and nubuk leather, the predominant color tone being “chestnut brown”. Echoing the exterior highlights, there are orange trim strips and seams in just a few places.

The center sections of the front seats have two parallel rows of perforations in their woven nubuk leather covers, revealing the orange-colored fabric sub-layer. These extend from the front edge of the seat cushion to the upper edge of the integrated head restraint.

The wood trim elements on the dashboard and centre console are of open-pored walnut. The walnut panels have a chiselled honeycomb pattern that fades out towards the edges. The pedals in the footwell feature decorative inserts in the same material within a high-gloss metal surround, with an identical honeycomb pattern.

The basic architecture of the dashboard corresponds to that of the B-Class, with a widescreen cockpit facing the driver and the functions and displays controlled via the Mercedes-Benz User Experience – MBUX. New features are the off-road-type tubular elements in milled aluminium which round off the dashboard at the lower end. These give the dashboard support an impression of robustness, power and a certain fun factor. Below the three round centre nozzles is the air conditioning control panel with an intentionally analogue look, whose buttons create the impression that they have been milled from a solid aluminium cylinder.

The robust character of the interior continues in the centre console. Aluminium tubular elements with a brushed structure in a grab-handle look lend solidity to the design of the components and controls. Along the doors, the SUV character is underlined by the horizontal grab handle that forms a robust part of the door panel structure as a machined aluminium tube.

Technical Features

The Concept GLB is powered by the M 260 four-cylinder petrol engine combined with an 8G-DCT dual clutch transmission, with a maximum output of 165 kW/224 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)