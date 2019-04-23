Kia HabaNiro Concept

Developed at Kia’s California design studio, the HabaNiro concept is a fully-electric, all-wheel drive, four-seat crossover concept with a dynamic design, an autonomous drive mode, and a range of more than 300 miles.

Representing the brand’s vision for the future of electric mobility, the HabaNiro blends together different vehicle segments, and explore some styling and technological possibilities for the company’s future electric models.

Exterior Design

The exterior design is characterized by by the energetic interplay between the protective metallic grey cladding that encompasses the front wheels and extends onto the body sides and the bright “Lava Red” aero panel that defines the C-pillar and extends up and over the roof.

These two elements create a vibrant energy and a forward-leaning posture that suggests the HabaNiro is ready to launch.

This latent forward energy is reinforced by the single elegant character line that wraps around the front end, extends through the shoulder, and ends dynamically pointed at the rear wheels.

The HabaNiro grille resembles a shark’s snout, complete with a slit-like gap full of gloss black aluminium “teeth” similar to the cooling blades found on high-end electronic equipment. The EV chassis architecture allowed the wheels to be pushed to the corners, giving the HabaNiro its wide and confident stance.

Exterior details include satin aluminium skid plates, milled billet aluminium tow hooks, anodized Lava Red aluminium accents, and the embossed HabaNiro name.

Interior Design

The scissor-like opening of the HabaNiro’s four butterfly-wing doors hints at its future-forward interior design.

The Lava Red interior suggests passion and vibrancy. Modern and airy, the interior is accented by the bouclé fabric-trimmed front seats that appear to float within the spacious cabin.

Contributing to the interior’s clean and modern appearance is the absence of rectangular screens and traditional control knobs and buttons.

Instead, the HabaNiro features a full-width front windshield Heads-Up Display (HUD) system controlled by a concave acrylic instrument panel that is a large interactive touchpad display with Sensory Light Feedback (SLF). Technical Option Sharing System (TOSS) allows users to swipe and move vehicle options across the HUD screen as though moving chess pieces.

HabaNiro’s occupants are kept comfortable by a slim Perimeter Ventilation System (PVS) that quietly and evenly blows a curtain of air throughout the cabin. A soft ambient glow shines through the bold geometrically-patterned floor, creating movement that reflects onto surfaces within the cabin. The Lighting Colour Effect (LCE) can be dimmed or brightened, and the hue can be modified to impact the mood of the interior environment.

When HabaNiro’s part-time level-five autonomous driving system is engaged the steering wheel and instrument panel retract forward to provide more room for the front occupants. Media or other entertainment, such as a movie for a long highway haul, can be displayed on the full-width HUD video system.

Technology

HabaNiro features Kia’s new Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) System introduced earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show. R.E.A.D. can optimize and personalize a vehicle cabin space by analyzing a driver’s emotional state in real-time through artificial intelligence-based bio-signal recognition technology. The technology monitors the driver’s emotional state and tailors the interior environment according to its assessment – potentially altering conditions relating to the human senses within the cabin and in turn creating a more pleasurable and safer driving experience.

R.E.A.D. also enables the HabaNiro’s Eye Tracking System (ETS) with 180° rearview video display. The system uses AI-based emotional intelligence to monitor when the driver looks up to the top of the windshield where conventional rear view mirrors are traditionally located. The AI immediately senses the driver’s need to see behind the vehicle and instantly activates the 180° rearview video display.

There are no immediate plans to utilise AI to sense when the driver is hungry and then direct to the nearest drive-through where an order will be waiting, but the technology may someday evolve to make just such a task possible. AI and automation shouldn’t take the joy out of driving, as some auto lovers fear, but should enhance it – anticipating needs so we can concentrate on the driving experience.

Official Statements

“We wanted this concept to be comfortable navigating city streets, carving turns on a coastal road and off-roading with confidence to remote wilderness adventures,” said Tom Kearns, Vice President of Design for Kia Design Center America (KDCA).

“We imagined a car for everyone and nearly everything. Then, when we saw the finished product, we were blown away by the imagination of the HabaNiro’s creators and its laboratory of technology and we want it in our driveways. Today.”

With its rugged 20-inch wheels, short overhangs and big haunches, the HabaNiro exudes coiled muscularity and capability.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our design center,” says Michael Cole, KMA Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. “The HabaNiro is a genius work of skill and imagination. Not only does its beautiful design incorporate the needs of future mobility, but its engineering and technology anticipate the way people will want to move in the near future.”

Kia HabaNiro Concept – Technical Specifications

Dimensions

Length: 4430 mm/ 171 inches

Height: 1600 mm/ 63 inches

Width: 1955 mm/ 77 inches

Wheelbase: 2830 mm/ 111.5 inches

Powertrain and battery

e-AWD supplied by two electric motors, fore and aft

300+ miles* All Electric Range (AER)

Advanced state of the art battery technology

Exterior Features

Snowdrift Pearl White tri-coat exterior paint

Satin Metallic Granite Grey cladding

Anodised “Lava Red” aero panel

265/50R20 tires

Interior Features

Heads-Up Display Features:

Navigation system with augmented reality graphic directions

180° rearview video display in place of physical mirrors

Full windshield entertainment video system with surround sound

3D speed readout display

Full width acrylic touch panel with Sensory Light Feedback (SLF) with Technical Option Sharing System feature provides interaction with HUD

AI-based R.E.A.D. technology

Eye Tracking System (ETS) enables 180° rearview video display

(Source: Kia)