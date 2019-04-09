Ford teases upcoming Puma compact crossover

Ford has announced a new crossover focused on fuel efficiency and practicality and set to be launched within this year.

Defined as an SUV-inspired compact crossover, the upcoming model reprises the Puma nameplate used for the compact coupé produced from 1997 to 2002.

Among the announced features are a highly efficient 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain technology, including a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0‑liter EcoBoost, and a remarkable luggage capacity of 456-liters.

The look shown in the teaser image includes distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps, and compact crossover proportions with a raised ride-height.

Puma will go on sale at the end of the year, and will be produced at Ford’s Craiova Assembly Plant, Romania.

(Source: Ford)