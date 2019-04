At the upcoming VivaTech event Citroën will unveil an all-electric, autonomous concept car that will celebrate the brand’s Centenary.

The concept will feature a distinctive styling, and will be focused on maximizing comfort through a unique traveling experience.

Along with the concept, Citroën will also bring the Ami One Concept – the fully electric vehicle designed to envision a new urban mobility experience.

The new concept will make its debut on Thursday 16 May 2019. For more information on the event check vivatechnology.com.

(Source: Citroën)