Audi AI:me Concept: preview design sketches

Concept Cars 8 Apr 2019

At Auto Shanghai 2019 Audi will unveil a showcar that envisions an autonomous, compact vehicle for the megacities of the future.



Ahead of its debut, Audi has published the three design sketches reported here. The exterior sketches are by Senior Exterior Designer Bogusław Paruch, who is also featured in the short official clip below.

Audi AI.me Concept Design Sketch

Audi AI.me Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

Audi AI.me Concept Design Sketch

(Source: Audi)

Audi AI:me Concept: preview design sketches - Image 1
Audi AI:me Concept: preview design sketches - Image 2
Audi AI:me Concept: preview design sketches - Image 3

