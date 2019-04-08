Audi AI:me Concept: preview design sketches

Ahead of its debut, Audi has published the three design sketches reported here. The exterior sketches are by Senior Exterior Designer Bogusław Paruch, who is also featured in the short official clip below.
(Source: Audi)
At Auto Shanghai 2019 Audi will unveil a showcar that envisions an autonomous, compact vehicle for the megacities of the future.
Ahead of its debut, Audi has published the three design sketches reported here. The exterior sketches are by Senior Exterior Designer Bogusław Paruch, who is also featured in the short official clip below.
(Source: Audi)
© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000
Comments