Smart Forease+ Concept

At the Geneva Show Smart will present the forease+ Concept, a city car that evolves the recent Forease Concept with the addition of a flat fabric roof.

The flat fabric roof of the Forease+ Concept extends far towards the rear, covering the two characteristic domes, and gives the car a renewed look.

The roof’s construction features a light yet firm fabric hard shell covered in a textile soft top fabric which is light, robust and yet suitable all year round.

The roof is designed to be removable and engages in two cut-outs on the rear which provide an apt reference to the model designation with the “+ push” lettering.

“The smart forease+ projects its technical and creative intelligence in one clear emotion: #rooflove”, explains Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “The unconventional concept, the self-confidence and the dynamics: the smart forease+ is a statement for urbanity.”

Like the forease Concept from which it derives, the forease+ hasn’t any side windows and the open rear in combination with the shortened windscreen ensures a pure driving experience.

The smart forease+ is based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio series production model. By 2020 the smart brand will be using electric drives only. This means that smart will be the first automotive brand in the world to completely change over from combustion engines to electric drives.

(Source: Smart)

