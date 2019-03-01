Smart Forease+ Concept

The flat fabric roof of the Forease+ Concept extends far towards the rear, covering the two characteristic domes, and gives the car a renewed look.
The roof’s construction features a light yet firm fabric hard shell covered in a textile soft top fabric which is light, robust and yet suitable all year round.
The roof is designed to be removable and engages in two cut-outs on the rear which provide an apt reference to the model designation with the “+ push” lettering.
“The smart forease+ projects its technical and creative intelligence in one clear emotion: #rooflove”, explains Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “The unconventional concept, the self-confidence and the dynamics: the smart forease+ is a statement for urbanity.”
Like the forease Concept from which it derives, the forease+ hasn’t any side windows and the open rear in combination with the shortened windscreen ensures a pure driving experience.
The smart forease+ is based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio series production model. By 2020 the smart brand will be using electric drives only. This means that smart will be the first automotive brand in the world to completely change over from combustion engines to electric drives.
For the official design details you can check the press release below.
(Source: Smart)
Design
The designers have underscored the showcar’s high emotionality and the special driving feel with many additional features. Even when stationary, the showcar demonstrates its agility with its long ducktail – the spoiler element reminiscent of a duck’s tail – the expressively modelled shoulder line and the flat window section. The sun visor over the short windscreen additionally makes the sideline appear lower. Apart from its direct impact on the car’s design, it is also a homage to earlier showcars such as the smart forstars (2012) and the smart fourjoy (2013).
The front lamps are also no longer behind glass: they have three active LED elements that give it a pithy light signature. The multi-dimensional design of the headlamp surrounds additionally underscores the sculptural impact of the lamps.
The showcar’s rear lamps provide a further visual and technical highlight. In the rhombic basic geometry familiar from the series production model, several LED light elements multiply the number of contours and thus provide for a particular feeling of depth beneath a high-quality glass cover. This gives rise to an ever-changing light graphic, depending on the viewer’s perspective and position.
Meanwhile, a particular feeling of width emanates from the smart forease+ rims. The aerodynamically designed rims ensure that the smart hugs the road. With their clear electric look the wheels underscore the clear commitment to the brand’s electric future.
The design of the smart forease+ is less playful, and more scaled back and clear. The technical look formed by the body in matt soft coal for particular emphasis on the clear surfaces and the contrasting roof in rough amber are carried through to the interior. Less colour but more extensive colourfulness characterise the overall concept of the smart forease+.
One such accent is the instrument panel which is also covered in rough amber coloured nappa leather. The edging of the loudspeakers in the same colour between the front seats and the illuminated seat belt outlets provide further contrasts and visual statements.
The selection of other materials in the interior ensures a particularly refined look for the showcar. The seats are covered in a combination of black nappa leather, microfibre and high-quality material for the seating area. The steering wheel, door sills and beltlines are extensively covered with microfibre in anthracite, while the door centre panels are covered in high-quality nappa leather.
The high-gloss black highlights of the door handles and the infotainment display are further features. As a connected car, the smart forease+ also integrates the smart “ready to” services and gives its passengers a direct overview of the digital apps at all times.
