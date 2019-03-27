New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup

Automotive Design, Concept Cars 27 Mar 2019
Aged between 17 and 20 years, the trainees at the ŠKODA Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering, are currently working on turning a Škoda Kodiaq into a modern two-door pickup with an expressive design.

2019 Skoda Student Concept Car Design Sketching on the Cintiq

2019 Skoda Student Concept Car Design SketchThe choice of model series aims at emphasizing the role the Kodiaq while offering ample creative freedom thanks to the massive wheels, sharp edges and sculptural surfaces.

2019 Skoda Student Concept Car Design Sketching

2019 Skoda Student Concept Car Design Sketching

From the official Press Release:

For the participating students, this real-life project represents the highlight of their vocational training. It enables them to showcase their creativity and talent as vehicle developers even as they are still learning their craft.

Student Zuzana Otradovská emphasises that “the Student Car is a fantastic project” and asks, “Where else do you get this unique opportunity to build your own car as part of your vocational training, in a small team and with the support of experienced ŠKODA engineers, designers and teachers, all while being able to implement your own ideas and visions?”

In an early phase of their training, the project participants were able to observe Chief Designer Oliver Stefani and his team at the Škoda Design centre in Mladá Boleslav before proceeding to create their own first hand-drawn sketches under expert tutelage.

Since 2014, students at the Škoda Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering in Mladá Boleslav have produced one new concept car each year.

The first Student Concept Car was the CITIJET based on the ŠKODA CITIGO; it was followed by the FUNSTAR, a FABIA pickup. The RAPID SPACEBACK provided the basis for the ATERO coupé.

In 2017, another Škoda CITIGO was turned into the electric ELEMENT Student Car, and in 2018, the students built a SUNROQ SUV convertible based on the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV.

Founded in 1927, the school offers three-year and four-year training courses for many technical careers. The high standard of training and modern equipment benefits the students as much as their future employers.

(Source: Škoda)

Image Gallery

New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup - Image 1
New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup - Image 3
New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup - Image 5
New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup - Image 2
New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup - Image 4

