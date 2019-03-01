Innovation, precision and creativity: Master TAD announces partnership with Wacom

The Politecnico di Milano Master in Transportation and Automobile Design (TAD) has announced a partnership with Wacom, which will provide the Cintiq interactive pen displays to the students of the XI edition, starting in March 2019.

Managing the entire evolution of a project from its conception up to the preparation of the prototype construction, as in a real world production process: this is what will be experienced by the student of the upcoming XI edition of the Master TAD – Transportation and Automobile Design, a master organized by the Polytechnic of Milan managed by POLI.design.

This experience will now also be enhanced by the new partnership with Wacom, the leading company in the production of interactive tablets and pen displays.

Given its strong focus on innovation and its constant connection with the design industry, Master TAD has chosen Wacom as an official partner and supplier of design tools for the students of the eleventh edition, starting in March 2019.

Thanks to the quality and precision of its pen, Wacom’s Cintiq tablet will allow participants to better express their creative skills and to go into more detail about the typical design process of style centers.

Also thanks to this strong connection with the industry demonstrated by its management, the Master in Transportation & Automobile Design can boast a high rate of entry into the professional world, with over 80% of graduates employed in the transportation design sector within eighteen months.

The TAD Master is an academic path of excellence with a duration of 15 months. It trains professional designers capable of developing their creativity through the entire design process typical of style centers operating in today’s car design industry: from the definition of exterior forms to the development of interiors; to the research and choice of materials and colors; to the digital sculpting and physical modeling using clay.

Thanks to the training competences and skills and the use of the Wacom graphic tablet that will be provided to all participants, students of the Master TAD will have the opportunity to develop better expressive capabilities in the preliminary phases of the project as well as achieve a higher quality for their final product.

This collaboration, in fact, will further allow students to improve the projects developed within the design workshops included in the Master program and make full use of their skills.

The Master, directed by Prof. Fausto Brevi, professor at the School of Design of the Politecnico di Milano, is open to a limited number of maximum 20 Italian and foreign students: it is aimed at students holding a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree in design-related fields (engineering, architecture, industrial design).

Lectures take place at the Politecnico di Milano – Campus Bovisa, in the POLI.design’s headquarters located in Milan, Via Durando 38/A.

For more information about tuition fees and registration terms you can contact formazione@polidesign.net or call the number +390223995911.

The next edition will start in March 2019 and will end in June 2020.

You can also check the official websites:

(Image Courtesy:Master TAD for Car Body Design)