Kia previews new Ceed crossover with design sketch

Production Cars 31 Mar 2019

Kia has revealed the first sketch of the new Ceed Crossover, set to be launched within this year.



From the very beginning of Ceed development 15 years ago, Kia has taken an open-minded approach to potential body styles. Many have been considered, and, in creating the all-new Ceed range, Kia’s European designers have been given the freedom to explore many different possibilities.

Kia Ceed Crossover teaser Design Sketch

The latest addition to the family will be the new Ceed Crossover, which will be named and revealed later in 2019, joining the all-new Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and ProCeed.

Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe, explains: “There’s another style, another type of vehicle, that we feel very strongly deserves to be a new member of the Ceed family. It will the play the role that’s needed to make the Ceed range stronger and even more exciting, more appealing, to European consumers. The design will be nothing like you’ve seen in the Ceed family so far. This will be the next big surprise from Kia.”

(Source: Kia)

