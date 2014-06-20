Free 3D Design Webinar: Creating 3D Patterns with Grasshopper

This Wednesday we will present a new 3D design webinar in collaboration with Novedge, covering different design strategies forthe creation of 3D patterns and textures using Rhino and Grasshopper.


Following our recent exclusive webinar Introduction to Grasshopper for Designers, held back in December, we’ have partnered with Novedge, the leading online software store for design professionals, to present a new Rhino/Grasshopper webinar, titled “Designing 3D Patterns with Rhino and Grasshopper”, that will be held this Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 PDT.

The webinar is free, and those who are interested in participating can register at Novedge.com.

 

3D Pattern Design

Compared to the introductory webinar, this time we’ll be covering a more specific topic, offering an overview of different strategies for modeling 3D patterns.

BMW iNext Concept Grille 3D Modeling in Rhino and Grasshopper

Above and below: parametric pattern design of the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept grille – recreated in Rhino and Grasshopper

BMW Vision iNEXT Concept Grille Parametric Design with Grasshopper

3D patterns are not something new, but they are becoming an important part of current aesthetic languages, and find many applications in architecture, product design, industrial design and also transportation design, where they are used for exterior details such as grilles, wheels, graphics as well as for interior surfaces.

Hexagonal 3D Pattern on Surface by Marco Traverso

Like for the previous one, this webinar will be presented by Car Body Design founder and 3D designer Marco Traverso. You can check some of the 3D patterns he creates with Grasshopper on marcotraverso.it.

Parametric 3D Pattern Design with Fadeout Effect

Wave Texture with Rhino and Grasshopper by Marco Traverso

Who should attend

We will assume that participants will have at least a basic familiarity with Rhino and Grasshopper.

For those who are interested but are new to Grasshopper, below is the 10 minutes introduction to the UI and the workflow from the past webinar. The introduction starts at 11:24 in the video below, followed by a basic hands-on demo.

We are looking forward to seeing you on Wednesday!

