Concept Centoventi is Fiat’s vision of electric mass mobility

Presented at the Geneva Show, the Centoventi Concept is a study of a highly customizable, affordable vehicle that expresses Fiat’s vision for the future of electric mobility.

Celebrating the brand’s 120th anniversary (“Centoventi” means “One Hundred and Twenty” in Italian), the Concept Centoventi aims at reviving the success of mass produced cars like the 500, 600 and more recently, the Panda, Uno and Punto, by adapting an approach the combines affordability with customization and a stylish factor.

The Concept Centoventi is like a “blank canvas” ready to be “painted” to suit the customer’s tastes and needs. The base model will be produced in just one livery, and customers will be able to personalize it using the “4U” program, with a choice of 4 roofs, 4 bumpers, 4 wheel covers and 4 external wrappings.

The car is also customizable in interior configuration, roof configuration, infotainment system and even battery range (from 100 to 500 km), thanks to the modular layout.

Fiat has also planned the presence, at the launch, of 120 additional accessories that in the company’s vision will generate a new business model, as well as a community of Fiat Concept Centoventi fans.

The focus on the aftersales and accessorie market is testified by the fact that all these aftermarket products and services will be handled by Mopar, from the development to the manufacturing and the logistics.

The design is a modern take on some trademark style elements that hint to the Panda of the 1980s. Fiat Concept Centoventi is inspired by Italian design and embodies Fiat’s “less is more” concept, which means getting rid of everything unnecessary and complex.

The large tailgate can accommodate a display that enables Concept Centoventi to share messages with the outside world.

Interior Design

The interior is modular, roomy and well lit and is totally reconfigurable: it can accommodate up to four people.

The front seats are mounted on a bridge-like structure that maintains the floor completely flat and uncluttered.

In line with the car’s philosophy, various parts of the interior are created on the “plug and play” principle.

The dashboard has small holes into which a multitude of additional components, of any shape and function, can be fitted, thanks to the patented interlocking mounting system, rather like the famous Lego blocks.

The same approach is found on the door panels, which are totally customizable and inspired by refrigerator doors: with flat surfaces and minimal design, they can be fitted with storage pockets, bottle holders and audio speakers as and when required.

The seats are innovative, too, with a bare back structure made from eco-sustainable materials, while the cushions and head restraints can easily be replaced to change their colors and materials.

The front passenger seat can even be substituted with a storage box or child seat if necessary. The rear seats consist of a retractable bench and a back which rotates to make a “trunk” with extraordinary load capacity.

(Source: Fiat)

Read Press Release