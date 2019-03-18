Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019

The Ferrari Monza SP1 received the most prestigious award at the iF Design Awards 2019 held in Munich.

In presenting the accolade, one of the most important international design prizes launhed 66 years ago, the jury praised the minimalist and elegant line of this, the first ‘Icona’ model, a new concept of special limited-series cars from Ferrari.

The Ferrari Monza SP1, like its two-seater sister SP2 model, offers a reinterpretation of the 1950s barchetta with a “classic perfection that also hints at the future”, as mentioned in the jurors’ motivation for the award.

The result is a single-seater road car that stands out because of its unique asymmetric layout, the ‘monolithic’ profile of the bodywork and the purity of its highly iconic design.

In Munich, Ferrari received three more iF Design Awards: for the Ferrari Portofino, the 488 Pista and the one-off SP38.

(Source: Ferrari)