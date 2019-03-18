Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019

Automotive Design 18 Mar 2019
Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019

The Ferrari Monza SP1 received the most prestigious award at the iF Design Awards 2019 held in Munich.



In presenting the accolade, one of the most important international design prizes launhed 66 years ago, the jury praised the minimalist and elegant line of this, the first ‘Icona’ model, a new concept of special limited-series cars from Ferrari.

Ferrari Monza SP1

The Ferrari Monza SP1, like its two-seater sister SP2 model, offers a reinterpretation of the 1950s barchetta with a “classic perfection that also hints at the future”, as mentioned in the jurors’ motivation for the award.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 mark bold change in design direction

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are limited edition models inspired by the barchettas of the 1950s that showcase a very clean design language.

Ferrari Monza SP1

The result is a single-seater road car that stands out because of its unique asymmetric layout, the ‘monolithic’ profile of the bodywork and the purity of its highly iconic design.

Ferrari Monza SP1

In Munich, Ferrari received three more iF Design Awards: for the Ferrari Portofino, the 488 Pista and the one-off SP38.

(Source: Ferrari)

Tags

Image Gallery

Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019 - Image 2
Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019 - Image 3
Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019 - Image 1
Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019 - Image 4
Ferrari Monza SP1 wins Gold Award at the iF Design Awards 2019 - Image 5

Related Stories

Introduction to Grasshopper for Designers (Free Webinar Recording)

Introduction to Grasshopper for Designers (Free Webinar Recording)

The complete recording of our first exclusive webinar that gives an introduction to Grasshopper for Rhino, with an overview and a demonstration of the software specifically targeted to designers.
F40 Tribute Concept pays homage to the legendary 1980s supercar

F40 Tribute Concept pays homage to the legendary 1980s supercar

A concept car that pays homage to the legendary Ferrari F40, penned by designer Samir Sadikhov.
Ferrari unveils SP3JC one-off

Ferrari unveils SP3JC one-off

Ferrari has announced the delivery of its latest one-off, the SP3JC, an extreme roadster based on the F12tdf.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom