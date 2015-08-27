Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has been awarded the “Red Dot Design Award 2019. An official video by Ducati tells the story of its design.



The Ducati Diavel was awarded the “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award” in the Product Design category, the highest recognition assigned annually by the international contest.

The Diavel was selected among over 5,500 products by a highly qualified jury made up of 40 international famous experts.

For this occasion Ducati has released a video that presents an overview of the design process behind the Diavel.

Ducati Diavel 1260 Design Sketching

Ducati Diavel 1260 Design Sketch

The awards ceremony will take place on 8 July 2019 in Essen, Germany at the Aalto Theatre The win follows the successes of the 1199 Panigale in 2013 and the XDiavel S in 2016.

Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260 Design Sketches

Ducati Diavel 1260 Design Sketch

Ducati Diavel 1260 Design Sketching on the Cintiq

Ducati Diavel 1260 VR Design Review in VRED

Ducati Diavel 1260 Clay Modeling

Ducati Diavel 1260 Clay Model

Ducati Diavel 1260 Clay Modeling

From the official Press Release:

Powerful and muscular, the new Diavel 1260 combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics of a muscle cruiser. Its sophisticated design reinterprets the Diavel style in a contemporary key, and integrates a Testastretta DVT 1262 engine with 159 hp, the bike’s real pulsing heart.

Ducati Diavel 1260

“It’s never easy to win such important and sought-after recognition as the Red Dot Award. Succeeding for the third time thanks to another iconic bike like the Diavel 1260 is a tribute to the creativity and innovation of Ducati, which fills us with pride,” commented Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Style Centre Manager.

“Even though we are aware that our motorcycles are exciting, refined and good-looking, it is always gratifying and stimulating for those who work in the field of design and style to receive such important recognition. A huge number of entries from major protagonists of design throughout the world competed for the award. Now we look forward to the same level of enthusiasm from our fans; the bikes are in fact already available through Ducati dealers.”

(Source: Ducati)

Image Gallery

Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 16
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 30
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 2
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 5
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 18
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 14
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 10
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 27
Ducati Diavel 1260: design story - Image 22

