Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design

Concept Cars, New Designers, News 29 Mar 2019
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design

Desert Storm is a virtual concept of an extreme off-road designed by Epta Design for a possible limited production.



This project was initially started in November 2018 as a commission from a Chinese carmaker, and then eventually developed in-house by Epta Design, the London-based studio run by concept designer Luigi Memola.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Stealth Version

The vehicle package is based on the Ford F150, and the main specifications include a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, a height from the ground of 480 mm, with a wheel travel of 685 mm at the front and 863 mm at the back. The wheels feature Method Racing Beadlock w/ 39”×13.50 R17 rims coupled with  Baja T/A KR2 tires.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Stealth Version

The design language makes extensive use razor sharp edges, which represent the very DNA of the studio.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Stealth Version

As Luigi Memola explains, “The development in 3d of the final lateral sketch led to the evolution of the main styling features:

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Design Sketch Renders

The cut of the rear wheel arch, which rises from the side above the rear wheel and like the blade of a knife proceeds towards the back.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Design Sketch Renders

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Design Sketch Renders

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Design Sketch Renders

The “C pillar” has been tilted so much that it eliminates the classic interruption that characterizes these powerful pick ups and the result is a unique and precise continuous line that recalls more the language of a military “shooting brake”, rather than to the idea of a sparkling and expensive SUV.

Components in carbon fiber, light and fluctuating, recall components that can easily be replaced, changed, modified according to the requirements of the race.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Stealth Version

The two rear spare wheels were caged in two circular braces that are actually hinged, in the lower part, to the rear bumper. The wheels can then be unloaded by turning them on the hinge.

On the risers that pinch the wheels, the vertical lights are mounted with a “pill” shape which are integrated into the discharge handle. The pill shape is one of the recurring elements of EPTA design. We find the same detail, in different declinations, also in the Dendrobium project and in the Car-Man project.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Stealth Version

The plan view has been developed trying to extend the huge rear opening on the pavilion and on the bonnet. The “V”, like a big arrow, tries to shift the attention from the tail to the bonnet.

The vehicle, powered by a 800+ HP Ford V8 unit, was conceived in two variants: the “Stealth” race version, which expresses the original idea, uses a full black matte finish that deliberately recalls the sensations of a high performance military aircraft.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Civil Version

The “Civil” version was created due to the interest generated by the project: for legal and practical reasons, the body now features two small doors plus all the necessary glazing. Additionally, a pneumatically driven system for the release of the rear wheels was added. All this without compromising the overall strong, bold look.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Civil Version

EPTA design is now looking around the world for investors who are interested in provide support and/or further develop the project.

Epta Design Desert Storm Concept Civil Version Detail

The renderings show the attention that has been placed also in the definition of the details, of the couplings of the components and of how the aesthetic surfaces try to incorporate the necessary technical elements.

For more information about Luigi Memola and Epta Design you can visit the official website, or the pages on Instagram and Facebook.

(Image Courtesy: EPTA Design  for Car Body Design)

Tags

Image Gallery

Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 5
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 6
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 7
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 11
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 17
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 13
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 12
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 3
Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design - Image 1

Related Stories

AEG27 Desmotronic Concept is a Group C racing car of the future

AEG27 Desmotronic Concept is a Group C racing car of the future

Designer Luigi Memola has created a concept car that envisions a future Group C endurance racer, featuring extreme active aerodynamics and a futuristic, radical design.
New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup

New Škoda Student Concept Car will be a Kodiaq pickup

Aged between 17 and 20 years, the trainees at the ŠKODA Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering, are currently working on turning a Škoda Kodiaq into a modern two-door pickup with an expressive design. The choice of model series aims at...
Luigi Memola launches new Rhino 3D Workshop

Luigi Memola launches new Rhino 3D Workshop

Concept designer Luigi Memola has launched a new 3D modeling workshop in which he will share his workflow for 3D modeling using Rhinoceros.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom