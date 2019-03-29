Desert Storm Concept by EPTA Design

Desert Storm is a virtual concept of an extreme off-road designed by Epta Design for a possible limited production.

This project was initially started in November 2018 as a commission from a Chinese carmaker, and then eventually developed in-house by Epta Design, the London-based studio run by concept designer Luigi Memola.

The vehicle package is based on the Ford F150, and the main specifications include a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, a height from the ground of 480 mm, with a wheel travel of 685 mm at the front and 863 mm at the back. The wheels feature Method Racing Beadlock w/ 39”×13.50 R17 rims coupled with Baja T/A KR2 tires.

The design language makes extensive use razor sharp edges, which represent the very DNA of the studio.

As Luigi Memola explains, “The development in 3d of the final lateral sketch led to the evolution of the main styling features:

The cut of the rear wheel arch, which rises from the side above the rear wheel and like the blade of a knife proceeds towards the back.

The “C pillar” has been tilted so much that it eliminates the classic interruption that characterizes these powerful pick ups and the result is a unique and precise continuous line that recalls more the language of a military “shooting brake”, rather than to the idea of a sparkling and expensive SUV.

Components in carbon fiber, light and fluctuating, recall components that can easily be replaced, changed, modified according to the requirements of the race.

The two rear spare wheels were caged in two circular braces that are actually hinged, in the lower part, to the rear bumper. The wheels can then be unloaded by turning them on the hinge.

On the risers that pinch the wheels, the vertical lights are mounted with a “pill” shape which are integrated into the discharge handle. The pill shape is one of the recurring elements of EPTA design. We find the same detail, in different declinations, also in the Dendrobium project and in the Car-Man project.

The plan view has been developed trying to extend the huge rear opening on the pavilion and on the bonnet. The “V”, like a big arrow, tries to shift the attention from the tail to the bonnet.

The vehicle, powered by a 800+ HP Ford V8 unit, was conceived in two variants: the “Stealth” race version, which expresses the original idea, uses a full black matte finish that deliberately recalls the sensations of a high performance military aircraft.

The “Civil” version was created due to the interest generated by the project: for legal and practical reasons, the body now features two small doors plus all the necessary glazing. Additionally, a pneumatically driven system for the release of the rear wheels was added. All this without compromising the overall strong, bold look.

EPTA design is now looking around the world for investors who are interested in provide support and/or further develop the project.

For more information about Luigi Memola and Epta Design you can visit the official website, or the pages on Instagram and Facebook.

(Image Courtesy: EPTA Design for Car Body Design)