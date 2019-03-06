Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

Concept Cars 6 Mar 2019
At the Geneva Motor Show Aston Martin has unveiled the Vanquish Vision Concept, anticipating the brand’s first mid-engined production model.



The concept is the fourth model in Aston Martin’s mid-engined series, following the Valkyrie, Valkyrie AMR Pro and AM-RB 003.

Like the AM-RB 003, the Vanquish Vision Concept is focused on lightweight technology, packaging and aerodynamic efficiency.

Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin Director of Design said: “The Vanquish Vision Concept has a more seductive and less technical appearance than Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003, but it’s still extreme in terms of visual gestures. For example, it has a very distinctive clamshell front fender, with openings so you can see through onto the tyre.

“There’s less of the negative space that defines the look of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003. It’s a prettier car, and purposely so, as it’s been designed to thrive in a less extreme performance envelope. But, while being very much at home on the road, it will still be equally capable when chasing lap times on a race track.

“As a result, it’s less provocative and more classical in its look. Its beauty comes from a shift in emphasis from the aggressive, function driven surfaces of Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 to more flowing and sensuous forms, while retaining a resolute athleticism and modernity: critical qualities in expressing the distinct character and capabilities of what will be Aston Martin’s first mid-engined series production supercar.”

Differently from the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003’s all-carbon fibre construction, the Vanquish Vision Concept features a bespoke bonded aluminium chassis.

The company has already confirmed that the production version of the Vanquish Vision Concept – set to be launched in 2022 – will feature a version of Aston Martin’s new V6, the engine that will make its debut in AM-RB 003 in hybrid turbo form.

(Source: Aston Martin)

