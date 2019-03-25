Aston Martin previews DBS GT Zagato with design sketches

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the new limited edition sportscar will be sold paired with a DB4 GT Zagato Continuations in an exclusive £6M package.

Created to celebrate the centenary of the Zagato signature, the DBZ Centenary Collection is a unique package which combines two exclusive vehicles.

The DBS GT Zagato is based on Aston Martin’s most powerful series production car – the DBS Superleggera – and “embodies the next evolution in Aston Martin Zagato design language”, taking inspiration from the voluptuous shapes of the original DB4 GT Zagato.

“A key design feature remains the iconic double-bubble roof. Stretching the full length of the canopy, this reinterpretation delivers a clean and sculptural form that flows from the top of the front windscreen to the car’s rearmost tip, discarding the traditional rear windscreen in favour of a purer roofline.”

“The double-bubble theme continues frontwards across the car’s bonnet, reminiscent of the shape and form seen on original Aston Martin Zagato designs. These flowing curves are complemented by the model’s wide wrap-around windscreen, removing any hard lines above the car’s shoulder line.”

“Muscular rear haunches deliver powerful and purposeful definition to the car’s side profile, while a unique wheel design, headlamps and a striking front grille – a key feature for all Aston Martin Zagato designs – continue to deliver a modern twist on the DB4 GT Zagato’s classic form.”

Speaking of the DBZ Zagato Collection, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Lagonda’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, added: “In the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation we have one of the world’s most beautiful and instantly recognisable pieces of car design. Creating a car fit to stand alongside it was always going to be a formidable challenge, but also a great motivation. Both design teams at Aston Martin and Zagato have together risen to the task magnificently; taking the already fabulous DBS Superleggera and shaping something which retains its identity as an Aston Martin, but expresses itself as only a Zagato can. Sensational-looking and extremely rare, it is the modern incarnation of a timeless icon.”

First deliveries to customers will commence QTR 4 2019 for the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and QTR 4 2020 for the DBS GT Zagato.

(Source: Aston Martin)