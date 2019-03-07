Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept: the design

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept: the design

At the Geneva Show Alfa Romeo has presented a design study of a mid-size hybrid SUV that draws from its  design heritage to show the future evolution of the brand.



The Tonale feature compact dimensions and typical Alfa Romeo design features. Designers took inspiration from a number of iconic design elements from the history of the brand, revisiting them in modern form.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design 3D Render

The bold, elegant volumes of the body make reference to a seemingly distant past, recalling the stylish qualities of the Duetto and the Disco Volante Spider, while the Tonale’s “Linea GT” interprets the confidence and stance found on the beloved GT Junior.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Alfa GT side line design inspiration

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design 3D Render

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketch Render by Alexandros Liokis

The front end sports the Alfa Romeo signature “Trilobo” and the distinctive “Scudetto” grille that serves as the central point of strength, driving the speed and fluidity that moves throughout the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketches by Fabio Ricupero

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Grille Design Sketches

Completing the front end is the “3 plus 3” headlights that evoke the proud gaze reflective of the SZ and Brera.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketches

The rear of the Tonale is elegantly defined by an enveloping window volume, complemented by the suspended wing that enhances the continuity between the transparent roof and the rear window itself.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketches

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketches by Fabio Ricupero

The rear lighting is reminiscent of an artistic signature, rather than an optical lighting element, a sort of luminous signature born directly from the artist’s hand.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Design Sketch Render by Alexandros Liokis

Another interesting design feature is found in the telephone dial design of the 21-inch wheels, which dates back to the 1960’s, when they were showcased by the iconic 33 Stradale.

Interior Design

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design 3D Render

The Tonale interior design is driver oriented, and expresses a sporty character through dynamic forms combined with pure sculptural element.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design Sketch Render by Soohan Yun

The hand-drawn gestural lines stretch throughout the environment to create a muscular tension, as if what surrounds you is poised for action.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design Sketches by Soohan Yun

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design Sketches by Soohan Yun

The emotional appeal of the Tonale interior is also generated by the contrast of rich materials, such as the cold solidity of aluminum combined with the soft and welcoming warmth of the leather and Alcantara.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design 3D Render

Inside there are translucent backlit panels, such as the central tunnel.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design 3D Render

Onboard user interface elements include a 12.3-inch full digital cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen central head unit.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design 3D Render

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Interior Design Sketch Render Steering Wheel

The hybrid drivetrain features a rear electric engine that opens the way to new technological solutions that offer enhanced driving dynamics, to maximize the pleasure of sporty driving.

On the Tonale Concept, the “Dynamic” mode evolves into “Dual Power” and guarantees the maximum output from the two engines.

(Source: Alfa Romeo)

