Volkswagen Touareg wins top gold award at the German Design Awards

The Volkswagen Touareg won the top gold award in the “Passenger Vehicles” category at the German Design Awards.

The prize was accepted by Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, at the award ceremony in Frankfurt am Main.

The reasons for the jury’s decision read like a tribute to the Touareg: “With the now third generation of the Touareg, Volkswagen offers a timelessly elegant all-rounder that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of form and technology and also perfectly embodies the classic Volkswagen virtues. A fantastic SUV, harmoniously designed down to the very last detail, with a compact design that is pleasantly solid yet of impressive quality. A perfect family car that is impressive and also fun on all occasions.”

“The Touareg is a friendly character that doesn’t have to prove itself. Its sovereignty is based on steadfast composure – it knows it can do it. We have perfected this character with the new generation,” says Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, when describing the design process.

About the German Design Awards

The German Design Award is presented by the “Rat für Formgebung” (German Design Council), which is regarded as the German brand and design authority.

The Council was founded as early as 1953 on the initiative of the German Bundestag and supports industry in consistently achieving brand added value through design.

Since 2012, a jury of experts has also been awarding the German Design Award to ground-breaking product and communication design.

(Source: Volkswagen)