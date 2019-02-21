Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé

Showcasing sporty, dynamic lines, the Vision iV Concept willl be the first vehicle based on the first Škoda’s vehicle based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB).

The dynamic design of the Škoda Vision iV features athletic proportions, with coupé-like, flowing roofline, 22-inch aerodynamic wheels and bold, flared mudguards.

A characteristic tornado line connecting the front and rear putting into evidence the clean surfaces of the doors without handles. The side view mirrors are replaced by sleek cameras, whose housings design is visually reminiscent of shark fins.

The front end showcases a reinterpretation of the brand’s typically wide covered grille, featuring fine vertical ribs and crystalline structures.

The horizontal light strip in the upper part of the grille and strikingly large air intakes in the front apron emphasize the sporty appearance.

The rear end features aerodynamic spoiler edges and crystalline LED tail lights that redefine the typical ŠKODA C-shape and underline the width of the vehicle in combination with a light strip above the rear diffuser.

The concept marks a further step of Škoda into the era of electromobility. Over the next four years, the company is investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services and will introduce more than ten electrified models within 2022.

Update: Interior design preview

The cabin has no traditional center tunnel, so designers used the possibilities of the new MEB platform to rearrange the various elements.

For example, they reconfigured the layout of the instrument panel and centre console. Between the driver and the passenger seat, there is plenty of storage space on the lowest level, above which there is a center console that is particularly easy to reach for the driver and front passenger.

Two mobile phones, which can be wirelessly integrated into the infotainment and operating system, can be placed in the console while they charge inductively.

The instrument panel consists of two levels whose lines and decorative stitching draw inspiration from the front of the vehicle.

The large free-standing screen appears to hover centrally above the instrument panel, in front of which there is a ledge for the hand that operates the touch screen. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, now featuring two spokes and ‘Škoda’ in block capitals in place of the logo.

(Source: Škoda)