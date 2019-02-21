Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé

Concept Cars 21 Feb 2019

Showcasing sporty, dynamic lines, the Vision iV Concept willl be the first vehicle based on the first Škoda’s vehicle based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB).



The dynamic design of the Škoda Vision iV features athletic proportions, with coupé-like, flowing roofline, 22-inch aerodynamic wheels and bold, flared mudguards.

A characteristic tornado line connecting the front and rear putting into evidence the clean surfaces of the doors without handles. The side view mirrors are replaced by sleek cameras, whose housings design is visually reminiscent of shark fins.

Skoda Vision iV Concept Design Sketch Render

The front end showcases a reinterpretation of the brand’s typically wide covered grille, featuring fine vertical ribs and crystalline structures.

The horizontal light strip in the upper part of the grille and strikingly large air intakes in the front apron emphasize the sporty appearance.

Skoda Vision iV Concept Design Sketch Render

The rear end features aerodynamic spoiler edges and crystalline LED tail lights that redefine the typical ŠKODA C-shape and underline the width of the vehicle in combination with a light strip above the rear diffuser.

The concept marks a further step of Škoda into the era of electromobility. Over the next four years, the company is investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services and will introduce more than ten electrified models within 2022.

Update: Interior design preview

The cabin has no traditional center tunnel, so designers used the possibilities of the new MEB platform to rearrange the various elements.

Skoda Vision iV Concept Interior Design Sketch

For example, they reconfigured the layout of the instrument panel and centre console. Between the driver and the passenger seat, there is plenty of storage space on the lowest level, above which there is a center console that is particularly easy to reach for the driver and front passenger.

Two mobile phones, which can be wirelessly integrated into the infotainment and operating system, can be placed in the console while they charge inductively.

Skoda Vision iV Concept Interior Design Sketch Detail

The instrument panel consists of two levels whose lines and decorative stitching draw inspiration from the front of the vehicle.

The large free-standing screen appears to hover centrally above the instrument panel, in front of which there is a ledge for the hand that operates the touch screen. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, now featuring two spokes and ‘Škoda’ in block capitals in place of the logo.

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé - Image 3
Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé - Image 2
Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé - Image 4
Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé - Image 1

Related Stories

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

Istituto Europeo di Design has revealed the Tomo Concept, a study of a compact hybrid between a coupé and a pickup developed in partnership with Honda Design.
Kia teases bold electric concept ahead of Geneva debut

Kia teases bold electric concept ahead of Geneva debut

At the upcoming Geneva Show Kia will unveil a new concept car that blends modern electric technology with an emotional design.
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda has revealed the Kodiaq GT, the first model designed specifically for the Chinese market, with a new coupé-like design.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom