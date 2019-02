Swiss-based Piëch Automotive was founded by entrepreneur / industrial designer Rea Stark Rajcic and Anton Piëch, son of Ferdinand Piëch – who left the VW Group in 2017 – and second great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche.

The company’s first model – dubbed Mark Zero – is a luxury, all-electric coupé GT with a classic design inspired by the past, characterized by a long hood and a fastback tail.

The model is planned to be produced in an exclusive limited series.

(Source: Piëch Automotive)