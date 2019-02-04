McLaren MCLExtreme 2050 Concept envisions the future of Formula 1

McLaren Applied Technologies has revealed a bold vision for the future of Formula 1 racing, mixing electric technologies, artificial Intelligence and mixed reality.

The Formula 1 World of the year 2050 envisioned by McLaren Applied Technologies through a series of articles includes a futuristic Formula 1 racing car, new technologies for the driver suite and helmet and a full racetrack concept based on connectivity and mixed reality.

The concept is the result of a research into the needs and desires of the future fans.

The race car (dubbed MCLExtreme) is powered by a rear-wheel-drive electric powertrain coupled with a high density foldable battery and reaches a top speed of 500 km/h.

Conceived for a Formula 1 World where active aerodynamics is allowed, the car take the principle to the extreme, featuring sidepods that expand and contract like the gills of a great white shark, expanding as the car enters braking zones.

Most of the downforce is generated through the intricately sculpted floor and diffuser rather than wings and spoilers, which also keeps the overall look relatively clean and uncluttered.

To increase the fans emotional involvement, the car features a transparent cockpit that shows all the driver work on the steering wheel and the pedals.

The driver’s emotions will be dynamically projected through different colors onto the bodywork and tires, made of a self-repairing composite with built-in inductive charging coils.

The racetrack concept marks a return to return to longer, wider race tracks with banking.

“The higher speeds of 2050 will allow that banking to be steeper and far more aggressive than anything seen before – think Monza or Fuji, only taller and more sinuous – but the enhanced aerodynamics of MCLE will also allow much tighter radii, allowing circuits to occupy a smaller footprint.”

“This presents an opportunity. Street races are growing in popularity, bringing grand prix racing into convenient range of the biggest urban populations – but the cars struggle to show their full potential wherever track designers are forced to build low-speed 90° corners to follow the city street plan. Adding banking to a street circuit can solve that problem – while also ratcheting up the drama as cars hammer around a 90° bend at 400 km/h.”

“The E-pitlane integrate an inductive charging track, on which the cars use inductive resonant coupling to give them an energy top up – and drivers must gamble on strategy. The slower they drive through the pitlane, the better the connectivity and recharge rate.”

Also, the cars’ onboard AI could be disabled for certain periods so that the driver will showcase their pure driving skills.

Drivers will wear a g-suit with a construction similar to that worn by aerobatic or fighter pilots, to prevent blood rushing to the extremities.

Suit materials will include ortho-fabric, aluminized mylar, neoprene-coated nylon, dacron, urethane-coated nylon, tricot, nylon/spandex, stainless steel, and high strength composite materials.

The on-board AI will interface via the helmet. It will require training, and this will depend on both the intelligence and the cognitive skills of the driver – because the AI won’t be able to learn from an erratic performer.

(Source: McLaren Applied Technologies)