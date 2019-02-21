Kia teases bold electric concept ahead of Geneva debut

Concept Cars 21 Feb 2019

At the upcoming Geneva Show Kia will unveil a new concept car that blends modern electric technology with an emotional design.



Designed at Kia’s European design studio in Frankfurt, the concept is defined as a “visual embodiment of the company’s desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification.”

“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer – and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric,” says Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe.

“We imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns around range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, but one that also gave you goose bumps when you looked at it, and made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you drove it,” explains Guillaume.

“That’s why our all-electric concept is designed to not only get your pulse racing, but to also signpost our holistic and emotional approach to electrification.”

