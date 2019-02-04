Introduction to Grasshopper for Designers (Free Webinar Recording)

The complete recording of our first exclusive webinar that gives an introduction to Grasshopper for Rhino, with an overview and a demonstration of the software specifically targeted to designers.

The webinar, presented by Car Body Design founder Marco Traverso, was streamed live on our YouTube channel last month and below you can find the recorded video – which had not been posted here on Car Body Design yet.

Given the positive feedback that we have received, we are going to have new Rhino/Grasshopper webinars very soon, so if you have any feedback or request about a specific topic you’d like to be covered than please leave a comment here or directly on the YouTube video page.

Also, if you want to be notified about future updates on Rhino/Grasshopper you can subscribe to the dedicated newsletter below – which is specific to this topic – and different from our standard weekly newsletter.

More information

If you are interested in parametric/computational design you can also check Marco Traverso’s website, Instagram page and YouTube channel.