Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept

Concept Cars 22 Feb 2019

The new concept will have an interior inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept, with a clean, simple design and user-focused technology.



Honda has revealed an interior image of its new compact electric vehicle prototype, set to debut at the upcoming Geneva Show in March.

2019 Honda compact Electric Concept Interior Design Preview

The interior is designed to create a warm and engaging atmosphere inspired by the Urban EV Concept launched at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The driver interface shown in the image features a full-width dashboard with clean design elements and intuitive user focused technology.

2017 Honda Urban EV Concept Interior

Above and below: the 2017 Honda Urban EV Concept

2017 Honda Urban EV Concept

The prototype will be unveiled on 5 March at 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

(Source: Honda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept - Image 3
Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept - Image 4
Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept - Image 2
Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept - Image 1

Related Stories

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

IED previews Honda Tomo Concept

Istituto Europeo di Design has revealed the Tomo Concept, a study of a compact hybrid between a coupé and a pickup developed in partnership with Honda Design.
NinetySX Homage is a modern take of the iconic Honda NSX

NinetySX Homage is a modern take of the iconic Honda NSX

The NinetySX Homage is a futuristic sportscar that pays tribute to the iconic Honda NSX. The author is designer Fabio Ferrante.
Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé

Škoda Vision iV Concept is a bold four-door crossover coupé

Showcasing sporty, dynamic lines, the Vision iV Concept willl be the first vehicle based on the first Škoda's vehicle based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB).

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom