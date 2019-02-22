Honda previews interior design of new compact electric concept

The new concept will have an interior inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept, with a clean, simple design and user-focused technology.

Honda has revealed an interior image of its new compact electric vehicle prototype, set to debut at the upcoming Geneva Show in March.

The interior is designed to create a warm and engaging atmosphere inspired by the Urban EV Concept launched at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The driver interface shown in the image features a full-width dashboard with clean design elements and intuitive user focused technology.

The prototype will be unveiled on 5 March at 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

(Source: Honda)