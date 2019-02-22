Hispano Suiza Carmen luxury hypercar preview

Ahead of the Geneva Show, Hispano Suiza has announced the debut of Carmen, an exclusive all-electric GT previewed by a picture of its carbon fiber monocoque structure.

Named after Carmen Mateu, granddaughter of Hispano Suiza’s founder, the new model combines next-generation all-electric technology with a classically-inspired design.

The GT was designed, developed and manufactured in Barcelona: the handcrafted Carmen is based on a super-stiff, hand-laid carbon fibre monocoque.

The development and production of the Carmen and its custom-designed electric powertrain will be led by the company’s production partner, QEV Technologies, which has its foundations in motorsport with Campos Racing and is also the technology arm of Mahindra Formula-E Racing, plus the European R&D facility for Chinese firm BAIC.

The design of the Carmen – which is yet to be unveiled – takes inspiration from the Dubonnet Xenia, one of the elegant and luxurious vehicles built by Hispano Suiza in 1938,

About Hispano Suiza

Hispano Suiza is a historic car brand owned by the fourth generation of the Suqué Mateu family. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza built more than 12,000 luxury performance cars and 50,000 aeroplane engines.

Today, with its headquarters, technical centre, and manufacturing facility in Barcelona – Hispano Suiza embodies a proud Spanish spirit with a strong family legacy.

(Source: Hispano Suiza)