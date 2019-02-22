FCA US Drive for Design Contest 2019

FCA US Product Design has launched the seventh edition of its design contest open to U.S. high school students in grades 10-12, who are asked to draw the Ultimate Status Vehicle.

cover image: the SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo

The Drive for Design contest was revived seven years ago by Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA – North America. Trostle won the contest as a high school student and that helped drive him to his career.

(Source: FCA US)