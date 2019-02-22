FCA US Drive for Design Contest 2019

The Drive for Design contest was revived seven years ago by Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA – North America. Trostle won the contest as a high school student and that helped drive him to his career.
The deadline for submission is April 27, 2019. Three students will be named winners from all valid entries received.
Three winners receive an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the FCA US Product Design studios in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with leading automotive designers.
The summer program curriculum includes the fundamentals of gestural sketching, perspective for both interior and exterior automotive concepts and how to translate designs into 3D models.
“Today’s automotive designers not only sketch cars, they create some of the most advanced user experience systems available, work with 3D technology, research color trends and create interior spaces that are multifunctional and beautiful,” said Trostle.
“As the field of automotive design grows, it’s vital that we increase awareness and educate students and parents about the good-paying opportunities available. Many of today’s designers had no idea that automotive design could be a career option and we want to change that.”
(Source: FCA US)
Artist Josh Welton Joins Judging Panel
This year, the FCA US design team adds guest judge Josh Welton, writer, artist and owner of Brown Dog Welding LLC fabrication and art studio in Detroit. Welton is an accomplished welder, fabricator, teacher, artist, writer, social media influencer, podcast host, entrepreneur and automotive enthusiast. He writes for a variety of outlets, including DodgeGarage.com, and shares his artistic creations on social media. Welton will help review submitted sketches and select this year’s winners.
Facebook LIVE “Ask Me Anything” on Wednesday, February 20
To kick off this year’s competition, Trostle and Head of Jeep® Exterior Design Mark Allen will participate in an “Ask Me Anything” Facebook LIVE broadcast on Wednesday, February 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Josh Welton. Viewers can submit questions now through the live event via the Drive for Design Facebook page (Facebook.com/DriveForDesign), the FCA US Facebook page, the FCA US Twitter (@FiatChrysler_NA) and FCA US Instagram (@FiatChrysler_NA) handles using #DriveForDesign.
Drive for Design Contest Details
The FCA US Product Design Office is again partnering with EyesOn Design, which focuses on the automotive community and students coming together to commemorate, reflect and appreciate the craftsmanship and beauty of classic and modern vehicle design. Drive for Design winners receive their awards on Friday, June 14 at EyesOn Design’s “Vision Honored” Black Tie and Silent Auction and will serve as junior judges at the prestigious EyesOn Design Car Show, held every Father’s Day weekend at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.
For detailed contest rules and information on how to submit sketches, visit www.FCAdrivefordesign.com. Students and parents can also follow the FCA North America social channels for regular posts to educate and inform followers about careers in automotive design. Weekly updates will be posted on the Drive for Design Facebook page (Facebook.com/DriveForDesign), the FCA US Facebook page, the FCA US Twitter (@FiatChrysler_NA) and FCA US Instagram (@FiatChrysler_NA) handles using the hashtag #DriveForDesign.
About Drive for Design
Launched in 2013, the FCA US Product Design Office created its Drive for Design contest as an innovative way to educate young artists about careers in automotive design. Starting locally in Detroit, Drive for Design has grown to become a national contest that awards talented students with prizes and unique opportunities to further develop their design skills.
Comments