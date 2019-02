At the upcoming Geneva Show Aston Martin will present the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, anticipating the brand’s first production model driven by zero emission powertrain.

Following the relaunch of Lagonda as a luxury zero emission brand and the debut of the Lagonda Vision Concept at last year’s Geneva Show, Aston Martin has announced the upcoming 2019 Lagonda All-Terrain Concept.

The concept takes advantage of the zero emission platform which allowed designers maximum freedom in creating a layout capable of offering extreme space efficiency.

(Source: Aston Martin)