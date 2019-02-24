Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery

A set of official sketches and renders of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio sporty SUV, including works of Senior Exterior Designer Carmelo Giannone and Senior Interior Designer Soohan Yun.
(Source: Alfa Romeo)
A set of official sketches and renders of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio sporty SUV, including works of Senior Exterior Designer Carmelo Giannone and Senior Interior Designer Soohan Yun.
A set of official sketches and renders of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio sporty SUV, including works of Senior Exterior Designer Carmelo Giannone and Senior Interior Designer Soohan Yun.
(Source: Alfa Romeo)
© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000
Comments