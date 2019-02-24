Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery

Production Cars 24 Feb 2019
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery

A set of official sketches and renders of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio sporty SUV, including works of Senior Exterior Designer Carmelo Giannone and Senior Interior Designer Soohan Yun.



Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch Render by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch Render by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Design Sketch Render by Carmelo Giannone

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Interior Design Sketch Render by Soohan Yun

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Interior Design Render by Soohan Yun

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Interior Design Sketch Render Steering Wheel

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Interior Design Sketch Render Air Vents

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Interior Design Comparison with the Giulia

(Source: Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 5
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 12
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 1
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 7
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 11
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 4
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 2
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery - Image 10

