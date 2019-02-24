Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Design Sketch Gallery

Alfa Romeo Nivola by Ugur Sahin is a modern 33 Stradale based on the 4C The latest creation by Ugur Sahin is a production-ready concept based on the 4C chassis that pays homage to legendary Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Italdesign Vulcanus is a Mercedes-Benz-based LCV designed for Chinese Xingchi Xingchi Automobiles and Italdesign have partnered for the development of the interiors and the exterior of Vulcanus, a luxury, high-end light commercial vehicle based on the Mercedes-Benz V260L.