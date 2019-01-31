Volkswagen teases Buggy concept inspired by the 1960s-1970s

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show Volkswagen will present an electric buggy concept car inspired from popular American dune buggies of the past.

The concept is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), while many of the dune buggies of the past were based on the Beetle’s chassis.

True to the original style, this reinterpretation has no fixed roof or conventional doors, while the free-standing wheels fitted with off-road tires and open side sills dominate the overall look.

“A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels. These attributes are embodied by the new e-buggy, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create,” states Klaus Bischoff, Head Designer at Volkswagen.

The new MEB concept vehicle shows that this fully electric platform can be used for more than just large-scale series production models.

Like the Beetle chassis of yesteryear, the modular electric drive matrix has the potential to facilitate the development of low-volume niche series.

About VW recreational vehicles

The history of recreational vehicles and Volkswagen technology is a long one: from the Beetle convertible and special bodies produced by companies such as Hebmüller and Rometsch to fully open designs of the kind embraced by the Meyers Manx buggy, the Beetle chassis allowed for creative – and sometimes exclusive – custom solutions for decades.

Globally, around 250,000 individual vehicles were built as one-offs or at low volumes through to the 1980s.

(Source: Volkswagen)